News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 16:11:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Social Media Spotlight: Visitors tweet from Oregon State vs Utah

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Oregon State hosted another massive group of visitors for their home matchup against Utah. Over 40 recruits including four official visitors and five commits gathered in Reser Stadium this weekend, and despite the result not being ideal, it did not stop the Beavers from having a successful recruiting weekend.

BeaversEdge took to twitter to see the reaction from the weekend's visitors.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}