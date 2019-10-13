Social Media Spotlight: Visitors tweet from Oregon State vs Utah
Oregon State hosted another massive group of visitors for their home matchup against Utah. Over 40 recruits including four official visitors and five commits gathered in Reser Stadium this weekend, and despite the result not being ideal, it did not stop the Beavers from having a successful recruiting weekend.
BeaversEdge took to twitter to see the reaction from the weekend's visitors.
Huge thanks to the OSU coaches and staff for having me this weekend 🖤🧡 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/TMUZcA30Dn— Austin Terry (@AustinTerry_12) October 13, 2019
Had a great time yesterday in Corvallis for the @BeaverFootball game! Thank you @JakeCookus, @CoachSaparto, @Coach_Smith, and @VincentGuinta for having me! #GoBeavs @BeavRecruiting @BeaverAthletics @TheChrisRubio pic.twitter.com/qCHk2p15HI— Luke Basso (@LukeBasso5) October 13, 2019
Had a GREAT official visit with Oregon State University !! Want to thank the Coaches and other staff for everything they did for me and my family!! #BTD20 #650DT pic.twitter.com/03hgmNIuZm— Alton J. Julian (@TooSmoove0) October 13, 2019
Had a great time at the @BeaverFootball game yesterday! Thank you @JakeCookus & @CoachSaparto & @VincentGuinta & @Coach_Smith for having me! Love it! #GoBeavs @BeavRecruiting @BeaverSports pic.twitter.com/VCv2TQXm9m— Grayson Pibal🐋 (@GraysonPibal) October 13, 2019
Thanks for having me #BTD21🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/mk4FqdJXEk— xavierbowen5 (@xavier85960085) October 13, 2019
I had a great time in Corvallis! Very thankful to @JakeCookus for the invite and to the coaching staff for the great hospitality! God is abundant! pic.twitter.com/dj7LD0NSQv— Patrick Hisatake ‘21 (@knkzz_) October 13, 2019
@BeaverFootball @CoachWozniakTE @dyray22 #BTD20 #UTAHvsORST pic.twitter.com/708CYmF5Ux— JAKE OVERMAN...8✍🏼 (@jakkeoverman) October 13, 2019
Love being back home! Absolutely love Corvallis! #BTD20 @BeaverFootball @FBCoachM @Coach_Smith @WFCoachCampbell @WFFootballTeam pic.twitter.com/hOhqwSdbyD— Cooper Darling (@cooperdarling55) October 12, 2019
Different paths....same results #JucoProducts pic.twitter.com/60EJmibk9W— Rejzohn Wright (@Ray2wright) October 12, 2019