Oregon State hosted a large and impressive group of visitors over the weekend for their home matchup against Stanford. Despite falling short in the final seconds, the product on the field that was displayed on Saturday night was sure to impress the many recruits who were in attendance.

BeaversEdge took to social media to see the outpour of tweets from Oregon State commits and targets such as Trevor Pope, Silas Bolden, Derek Wilkins and more following the game.

Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com