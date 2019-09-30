Social Media Spotlight: Oregon State vs Stanford
Oregon State hosted a large and impressive group of visitors over the weekend for their home matchup against Stanford. Despite falling short in the final seconds, the product on the field that was displayed on Saturday night was sure to impress the many recruits who were in attendance.
BeaversEdge took to social media to see the outpour of tweets from Oregon State commits and targets such as Trevor Pope, Silas Bolden, Derek Wilkins and more following the game.
Double trouble @Trevorpope20 pic.twitter.com/uKN0vO5hq9— Trevor Pope SR (@tsp20) September 29, 2019
Had a great time in Corvallis this weekend!! Big thanks to @dyray22 @MikeDoc40 @LegiSuiaunoa @VincentGuinta and all the coaches for showing me around the campus, and facilities!! Loved the environment in Reser Stadium! @BeaverFootball #GoBeavs #BTD21 pic.twitter.com/IidPWOgCcs— D🚂 (@derekwilkinss) September 29, 2019
Great game last night. Thanks @BeaverFootball for inviting me #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/XUwPZEfi7K— Trent Walker (@TrentWalker20) September 30, 2019
Had a good time at Oregon state @JakeCookus @CoachPitre pic.twitter.com/KqLbMJGY7B— Miles Wilson (@MilesWilson_10) September 30, 2019
Had a good time in Corvallis! @JakeCookus @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/iyS8imiRJe— Blake DeBisschop (@BlakeDeBissch12) September 29, 2019
Had a great time yesterday at OSU. Great to talk to the coaches. @JakeCookus @BeavRecruiting @FBCoachM @LegiSuiaunoa pic.twitter.com/7OVayOysV5— Charlie Pickard (@_CharliePickard) September 30, 2019
Shoutout to @BeaverFootball for having me out yesterday! Special thanks to @BeavRecruiting for the love and @CoachSaparto for showing me around. 🤙🏼🔥@BrandonHuffman @TFordFSP @RylandSpencer @NW_Spotlight @HamiltonESPN— Josh McCarron (@josh_mccarron8) September 30, 2019
I had a good time yesterday at (@BeaverFootball) OSU. It was nice catching up with Coach legi! @LegiSuiaunoa @BeavRecruiting pic.twitter.com/CeThPr5bND— Jaedon Hall (@jaeddon5) September 29, 2019
Thank you to @BeaverFootball and @VincentGuinta for inviting me down to another game. Always a great time down there! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/PUZrBrQSE5— Jake Blair (@jakeblair_) September 29, 2019
Great to be back @BeaverFootball Thanks for having me! @FBCoachM @CoachRyanPayne @JakeCookus @AnthAlfieri @VincentGuinta @Coach_Smith see you again soon! #BTD #buildthedam #GoBeavs— Henry Buckles (@H_Buckles) September 29, 2019
Thank you @BeaverFootball @VincentGuinta @Coach_Bray @CoachTibs I had a great time at the Beaver game tonight!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/DTiM0sYwKy— Dyami Rios (@TheDyamiRios) September 29, 2019
Had a FANTASTIC experience watching Oregon State fight until the very end today! Very thankful to be given the opportunity to visit this great school! @BeavRecruiting @BeaverFootball @CoachPitre @FBCoachM pic.twitter.com/139DOr1aVP— Shane Stroyke (@shane_stroyke) September 29, 2019