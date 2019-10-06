Highlights + Social Media Reaction: Oregon State defeats UCLA 48-31
With the Oregon State football team earning its first conference win of the year, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the best video and social media reaction to the Beavers' 48-31 win over UCLA to move to 2-3 (1-1 Pac-12) on the year.
Took care of business 💼 😎 pic.twitter.com/TV6vMHpE7y— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 6, 2019
Postgame snack: In-n-Out 😋@merickelwhip51 #BTD pic.twitter.com/8r9x5zQMAI— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 6, 2019
Happy for our players who continue to work and believe. Couldn’t be more proud of them!— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) October 6, 2019
O S U our hats are off to you! 🔸⬛️#BTD pic.twitter.com/ZWQ8h3kP1W— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 6, 2019
Bringing one back to you Beaver Nation... Thank you for the love and support for NEVER counting us out! #GoBeavs— T.L1NDSEY (@tyjonlindsey) October 6, 2019
** let @JakeLuton6 run it more 😂😂 https://t.co/EGFrvljqt1— Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) October 6, 2019
The final stats from a big road win. 🏈💻#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/eURsESTBX5— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) October 6, 2019
BEAVER NATION! Thank you https://t.co/kduxYnuO0Q— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 6, 2019
It baffles me how any team still lets Isaiah run any routes in 1 on 1 coverage but hey don't stop 🤷♀️ #GoBeavs— Timmy Hernandez (@TimboSlice003) October 6, 2019
Highlights: Jake Luton's career performance leads Oregon State over UCLA https://t.co/Bdcy7XSpgx pic.twitter.com/uw5PRbQdX9— College Football (@holidayhqteam) October 6, 2019
6⃣ TDs— Stadium (@Stadium) October 6, 2019
3⃣1⃣2⃣ total yards
Jake Luton put on a clinic for Oregon State. pic.twitter.com/8u6smNkIPV
Highlights: Hot start leads Beavers to victory https://t.co/3AWzjLLTJ8 #GoBeavs— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) October 6, 2019
Through the air ✈️— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 6, 2019
On the ground 🏎️
In the end zone 🎉@JakeLuton6 stole the spotlight tonight with his 6⃣-TD performance at the Rose Bowl. #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/GypT5BkzgL
@David_Morris24 makes his presence known with huge jump ball recovery on kick-off. @BeaverFootball scores on the next play. 21-0 Beavers after just 6 minutes of play. #BeaverBowmen #GoBeavs🏈 pic.twitter.com/eAhi3ITK5t— Jim Patterson (@jputterson14) October 6, 2019
Big road win!! Congrats @BeaverFootball #GoBeavs— Kyle_TheCreator (@kyle_peko65) October 6, 2019
Great day to be a Beavs fan #GoBeavs— Cody Kahl (@cmkahl33) October 6, 2019
BEAVS WIN!!!! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/92ClJmz4Nv— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 6, 2019
Great Dub Fellas!!!! #GoBeavs #BTD 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/SjnSHytQNx— Beaver Bullpen (@BeaverBullpen) October 6, 2019
Rose Bowl W!!!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Q5EcVBWo63— Jacob Kirkham (@jacobkirkham) October 6, 2019