It was a pretty newsy day on the practice fields as Jonathan Smith met with the local media and dropped some pretty big news. BeaversEdge.com breaks down what Smith said as well as other interesting notes from Smith. MORE: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Headquarters | Nuggets from OSU's fourth day of fall camp

Beavers waiting to hear from NCAA about Landry Payne

Landry Payne was a guy who was largely underused during his couple of years at Oregon State, whether it be because the previous coaching staff had him down on the depth chart or due to injury. Payne suffered a season ending knee injury during the Idaho State game in 2016, and he is petitioning to get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. From what we're hearing, it's looking like Payne will be able to return to the team. In the meantime, he's able to practice. "He filed his paperwork to get his sixth year," Smith said. "He's cleared to practice. We're waiting to get positive word back that he'll get to participate in games. I don't know quite yet."

Reichner out to start the season

This one really stings. Defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner was going to play a lot of football for this team to start the season, but now he's going to be sidelined for at least the first two games of the season -- potentially more. "Jeromy Reichner got hurt [on Sunday]. It's not a season ending [injury], but he's going to be out for a while," Smith said. "I don't anticipate him for the first couple of games." The defensive line depth is super thin for Oregon State. Kalani Vakameilalo, Elu Aydon, and Lamone Williams, and Miki Fifita are the healthy scholarship upperclassmen on the D-line for OSU, but the latter two have played very little over the years. Oregon State is going to need Isaac Garcia and Isaac Hodgins to be ready to play this year, and I've already been hearing really good things about how Bradley Bickler is progressing. He may need to play as a true freshman as well.

Beavers' tight end group shrinks by one

When you watch last year's tape, tight end Tuli Wily-Matagi was a bright spot as he was an extremely good blocking tight end -- basically a very athletic sixth offensive lineman. However, Smith announced on Monday that Wily-Matagi would be hanging up the cleats. "Tuli, our tight end, has decided to call it a career for personal reasons," said Smith. "We wish him the best -- great kid." The Beavers still have Noah Togiai, who is one of the better tight ends in the Pac-12, but he's still injured. Smith reported that they hope to get him back fully healthy in a few days. True freshman Teagan Quitoriano and Isaiah Smalls will be needed to step up.

Smith talks quarterback battle

OSU's head coach addressed the quarterback competition following practice. "I think there's some consistency of knowing where to go with the ball," he said of his quarterbacks. "It's not always perfect, but I think they've progressed. I think all of those guys have progressed. Conor [Blount] had some really good throws today. [Jake] Luton has been pretty consistent all four days. [Jack] Colletto -- you can tell the jump he's made. He's really improved." Smith feels no rush to name a starting quarterback, and they have no timetable. "We'd like to narrow [the quarterback race] during the middle of camp, ideally. And then make a decision when we're ready to make a decision," he said.

More notes