With the Oregon State football team edging Arizona State 35-34 to move to 5-5 on the season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor gives his thoughts on how Jonathan Smith and Co. were able to earn their first conference victory in Reser Stadium since 2016.

- After all the lows of their college careers, the Oregon State seniors got to hold their heads up high on Saturday night as they left Reser Stadium winners by knocking off Arizona State 35-34 in front of 30, 980 Beaver faithful. While on the surface, a narrow victory against a five-win team may not seem like a lot, but make no mistake, this was one of, if not the biggest win in the Jonathan Smith era. Simply put, if the Beavers were going to remain in the hunt for a bowl berth, this was a game that they absolutely had to have, and they rose to the occasion. Coming into the contest, the Beavers had been flat out bad at home this season, sporting a 1-4 record with the only win coming against FCS Cal Poly. However, none of the previous showings at home this season mattered on Saturday night as the Beavers played their best home game under Smith was were rewarded with their fifth win of the season.

- After failing to score any points against Washington at home a week ago, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the OSU offense deserves a ton of credit for how they responded against the Sun Devils. While most of the Beavers' dynamic offense came in the first half, the Beavers' opening 80-yard touchdown drive set the tone for the game. Whether it was designed runs, designed passes, designed play-action passes or mixing the inside-zone with the outside-zone, Lindgren could call little wrong as the Beavers racked up 298 yards of total offense and 28 points in the first half. While OSU was stymied by Herm Edwards' defensive adjustments in the second half, the offensive explosion in the first-half illustrated how the Beavers we saw against Washington were not up to par with the standard we've come to expect. The offensive coaches and players talked all week about the need to bounce back in a big way, and did they ever against the Sun Devils. When the Beavers' offense is clicking, very few teams in the Pac-12 can match them.

- Where did that Noah Togiai come from? The first question I posed to Togiai in the press conference was what did he have for breakfast because that's the best he's ever played in an Oregon State uniform. While he didn't do anything or eat anything out of the ordinary during the day, he sure delivered under the lights. Like many of the seniors playing their final game at Reser, Togiai rose to the occasion and delivered a masterful performance, catching eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown will certainly draw oohs and aahs in the coming days as Togiai performed one of the hurdles of the year to reach the endzone, but make no mistake, this is the version of Togiai that can tear the lid off an opposing defense. Look for Jake Luton to continue to look his way in the final two games.

- Speaking of Luton... boy was he impressive in his final game at Reser Stadium. He finished with 288 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-35 passing and was sharp and precise throughout the night. While Luton's passing numbers were impressive, it was his leadership and high-football IQ that caught my eye on Saturday night. Whether it was rallying his teammates in the huddle, or making audibles at the line of scrimmage that were nearly all for the better, he was masterful executing the Beavers' offense. It helped big-time that the OSU offensive line didn't allow a ton of pressure, but make no mistake, this was an important bounce-back game for Luton that will give him a ton of confidence heading into the final weeks.

- Defensively, what can't you say about outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed? On a night where he became Oregon State's single-season record holder in sacks (14) and tackles for loss (22.5), he showed why he's now one of the most-special players that the Beavers have ever had on defense. Simply put, there isn't much that this outside linebacker can't do and it's a big reason why the defense has turned the corner in recent weeks. Kudos go out to the entire defense as it was certainly a team effort against the Sun Devils, but Rashed's impact continues to be the top storyline of this ever-improving defense.

INJURY UPDATES

- Cornerback Isaiah Dunn, who left the contest with a head injury, isn't expected to be out long term per Smith.

- Receiver Jesiah Irish's status is much more unclear as Smith noted that time will tell exactly what the nature of his injury is.