It's often said that recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program. Simply put, if you're not winning on the recruiting trail, you're not going to win come Saturday's.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith knew when he took the job that he was going to have to rebuild the Beavers piece by piece on the recruiting trail, in Tetris like fashion, to return them to the prominence that he was a part of as a player.

It was clear early and often in Smith's first campaign that the Beavers needed help in several positions desperately to be competitive, but that's an issue that his predecessor left him and one that only time, patience, and the right pursuit of players on the recruiting trail would fix.

After landing the services of big-time prep players Zeriah Beason, Ben Gulbranson, and Cooper Darling just weeks ago, the Beavers shifted their strategy for their next round of commits as they dipped into the JUCO ranks.

On Saturday the Beavers took another step forward in their rebuild and their 2020 recruiting class, as they landed the services of three JUCO players, two of which will be eligible this season.

Former Arkansas linebacker Kyrei Fisher and Laney CC cornerback Nahshon Wright will be eligible for play this season as Wright is expected in two weeks, while Fisher will arrive in time for fall camp.