Slaughter's Take: Smith and Co. landing 2020 commits in bunches
It's often said that recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program. Simply put, if you're not winning on the recruiting trail, you're not going to win come Saturday's.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith knew when he took the job that he was going to have to rebuild the Beavers piece by piece on the recruiting trail, in Tetris like fashion, to return them to the prominence that he was a part of as a player.
It was clear early and often in Smith's first campaign that the Beavers needed help in several positions desperately to be competitive, but that's an issue that his predecessor left him and one that only time, patience, and the right pursuit of players on the recruiting trail would fix.
After landing the services of big-time prep players Zeriah Beason, Ben Gulbranson, and Cooper Darling just weeks ago, the Beavers shifted their strategy for their next round of commits as they dipped into the JUCO ranks.
On Saturday the Beavers took another step forward in their rebuild and their 2020 recruiting class, as they landed the services of three JUCO players, two of which will be eligible this season.
Former Arkansas linebacker Kyrei Fisher and Laney CC cornerback Nahshon Wright will be eligible for play this season as Wright is expected in two weeks, while Fisher will arrive in time for fall camp.
Landing two players this late in the game that are eligible this season is a huge coup for Smith and Co, and most importantly, it filled at positions of need.
Fisher helps add proven and experienced depth at the inside 'backer spot and could see playing time depending on how rotations shake out. The Beavers are solid at the position with Shemar Smith, Avery Roberts and Isaiah Tufaga leading the way, but having experienced depth behind your starters will only benefit OSU down the line as they'll be well prepared in the wake of any injuries or inconsistent play.
Wright could be in line for a sizable amount of playing time behind penciled in starting CB's Isaiah Dunn and Kaleb Hayes. The Beavers are still relatively young in the secondary, and adding a tall, physical, and versatile presence in Wright will give them more defensive options moving forward.
Mount San Jacinto CC DE/DT Tavis Shippen, who the Beavers had to fight off ASU, Utah, Oregon, and Arizona to secure his services, is set to arrive in January and will immediately be a plug and play type player with his 6-foot-6, 250 pound frame.
The Beavers landed the trio of Gulbranson-Beason-Darling within days of another, and now they secured another trio all on the same day. Six commits in just under two weeks means you're doing something right, and if Smith's recent Twitter prowess is any indication, the best times might be ahead for the Beavers.