Slaughter's Take: 3 candidates I love, and 2 candidates I'm not crazy about
It's early going in the search for Oregon State's new head baseball coach, but its never too early to start looking at the best options to lead the program moving forward.
BeaversEdge.com gives our take on the coaching search, focusing on 3 candidates we love, and 3 we're not crazy about.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news