The impenetrable machine known as the Oregon State baseball team has shown some chinks in the armor over the past several weeks, and many fans (and media) have started to hit the panic button.

While the Beavers have been struggling with consistency over the past two weeks, it’s important to remember that a baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint.



Let’s look at 5 cold hard facts that tell us why everything is still sunny in Corvallis.

Fact 1: 2018 isn’t 2017

Last year was one of the greatest regular season runs in NCAA history. Don’t expect it again. While this isn’t a knock on this year's team, it would be unfair to expect the same type of success again in 2018. OSU’s winning percentage in 2017 was top-five all time in the NCAA baseball history and that’s not something that happens everyday. While the Beavers did have minimal roster turnover in the offseason, it’s important to realize that.

RELATED: Spring Football HQ | Big Spring Promotional at BeaversEdge

Fact 2: The Pac-12 is better this season

With how top-heavy the conference was last season, it was inevitable that it would balance out in 2018 and it has. Utah beat OSU in a series. Cal beat UCLA in a series. Oregon took a game from Stanford. You get the picture. That parody amongst the Pac-12 from top-to-bottom didn’t really exist last season. With the Pac-12 being more competitive this year compared to last, the Beavers may lose more games, but will be even more equipped for the postseason by being battle-tested throughout the season.

Fact 3: They have four losses

Despite all the negativity that came with the losses to Utah and one to Washington, it’s important to keep things in perspective. Sure, the Beavers aren’t on the same pace as last season, but only two other teams (Stanford & Ole Miss) have lost fewer. Despite dropping the early games, the Beavers still are right where they need to be.

Fact 4: OSU still controls their own destiny

Let’s not sugarcoat it, the series loss to Utah was ugly. But, it’s in the past and the Beavers are hoping to leave it there. Despite seeing their RPI dip, Pat Casey and Co. are still in a favorable position. OSU has home series remaining against UCLA and Stanford and if they were to win two of three in both of those series, they’d be back in the driver's seat for a national seed. Personally speaking, I don’t like the pressure of being the No. 1 overall seed. A target is painted on your back and everyone is giving a little extra to beat you. The importance of a national seed cannot be understated as it allows you to have home-field advantage all the way to Omaha. As long as the Beavers earn a national seed, they’ll be in great shape to return to Omaha yet again. There’s a lot of work yet to do, but the path is still clear for the Beavers.

Fact 5: The Beavers don’t have their best player

Perhaps the most important of all the facts is that Pat Casey and Co. have been without Nick Madrigal for nearly the entire season. Madrigal broke his left wrist in the second week of the season in Surprise, Ariz. and has been out ever since. He’s nearing a return in the next couple weeks and the Beavers could use a player who was batting over .500 when he went down. Madrigal is the de-facto leader of this team and even though he’s been a vocal leader from the dugout, there’s something about being out there and leading by example that cannot be replicated. I have a gut feeling that everything will fall back into place for the Beavers once No. 3 gets back in the lineup.