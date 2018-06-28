When the 2017 Oregon State Baseball team ran roughshod through the regular season, regionals, and super regionals and entered Omaha with just four losses on the season, the expectation was that the Beavers would capture their program’s third national title.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, they came up just a little short in 2017 with a pair of losses to LSU to end their historic year.

When their season was over, returning team leaders Nick Madrigal, Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach, Michael Gretler and others gathered together and identified a motto that they would adopt for the 2018 season.

Finish.

That’s just what the Beavers (55-12-1) did in 2018 as they were crowned national champions after a 5-0 defeat of the Arkansas Razorbacks (48-21) in a winner-take-all game three in the College World Series Finals.

“As soon as that last play was made, I got goosebumps,” Larnach said of his emotions. “I jumped the highest I ever jumped, but it was a jump of joy. (Losing to LSU) last year left a salty taste in our mouths and ever since then we started breaking on finish. We sure did finish.”

Oregon State didn’t make it easy on themselves throughout Omaha as they opened the CWS with a clunker to North Carolina, where they committed three errors and looked uncharacteristically flustered in the face of pressure.

Facing elimination after just one game, the Beavers were faced with the difficult task of winning four straight games to advance to the CWS Finals.

In the face of adversity, they did what they did all season long.

Finish.

Wins against Washington (14-5), North Carolina (11-6), and two victories over Mississippi State (12-2, 5-3) set the stage for a finals matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks, who had been one of the hottest teams in Omaha, entering the contests unbeaten at the CWS.

After 17 innings into the CWS Finals, things were looking grim for the orange clad fans as the Beavers were down to their final strike in game two against Arkansas before rallying back in the ninth inning to force an all decisive game three.

The dropped foul ball by Arkansas will go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in college baseball history, as the Razorbacks just needed to catch that Grenier pop up to be national champions themselves.

But once Grenier was given new life, he and the Beavers delivered. OSU rode that wave of momentum to the school's third national championship and its first since 2007.

There were numerous points in the season where many outsiders wondered if this Beaver team had what it takes to hoist a trophy in June. Series losses to Utah and Arizona in the heart of the Pac-12 schedule and no reliable Sunday pitcher caused concerns for Pat Casey and Co. but through all the ups and downs that the grueling 68 game season brought with it it the Beavers kept battling and fighting because they had their sights set on finishing what they started in 2017.

Winning a national title.

So how did the Beavers get here? Well, given what we knew about this team heading into Omaha, call me surprised that OSU won the way that they did.

If you had told me that senior ace Luke Heimlich and junior Bryce Fehmel combined for zero wins in six total starts in Omaha and the Beavers still won the national championship, I wouldn’t have believed you, and I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone outside of the Beaver clubhouse who would have.

With Heimlich and Fehmel being largely ineffective in Omaha, the Beavers were forced to turn to their bullpen early and often in the CWS, and they delivered.

Whether it was Brandon Eisert, Christian Chamberlain, Dylan Pearce or Jake Mulholland on the mound in extended relief, they all rose to the occasion and are the crux of why the Beavers hoisted the trophy.

But in the end, there was no pitcher that delivered more in Omaha than freshman righty Kevin Abel. The San Diego native was nothing short of flawless in Omaha as he became the first pitcher to go 5-0 in the College World Series.

Abel, who threw 23 pitches in relief of Eisert in game two against Arkansas, shook off any doubts of fatigue as he tossed a complete game two hit shutout in game three, tallying 10 strikeouts while holding the Razorbacks to just two hits. It was the first two-hit shutout in the CWS Finals.

“Coming in as a freshman, it’s tough,” Adley Rutschman said of Abel. “Kevin has always had unbelievable stuff, but the strides he’s made mentally are unbelievable. He’s going to do big things and I feel so fortunate being able to have caught him today.”

Offensively, the Beavers were a masterpiece in Omaha as they tallied 61 runs in eight games thanks in large part to the John D. Diesing award winner (Finals MVP) Rutschman, who went bonkers in Omaha with a .567 batting average, 17 hits (CWS record), two home runs, and 13 RBI’s across the eight games.

Combine Rutschman’s offensive firepower with that of Tyler Malone, Larnach, Madrigal, Grenier, Gretler and others, it was almost if it was destiny that the Beavers would hoist the trophy.

As the Beavers now get to enjoy all the perks that come along with winning a national championship, it’s important to recognize the numerous hours of work that went into building this team.

From the coaches to the players, everyone in the Beaver baseball clubhouse knew that OSU would fight until the bitter end, and as exemplified by being down to their final strike, the Beavers were faced with many challenges on their path to a title. But in the end, it came down to a team that wouldn’t accept defeat as they were playing for each other, for a school, and for their coaches.

“It all starts with coach Casey and the staff,” Larnach said. “As soon as we get on campus, they enforce a mentality that you have to win a national championship and enforce it every single day. We went through adversity and we just kept developing, getting better, and winning and we finally finished the job."

It’s the end of the road for Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach, Michael Gretler, Cadyn Grenier, Luke Heimlich, Steven Kwan, Jack Anderson, and Kyle Nobach in a Beaver uniform, and while everyone on the Beaver roster contributed to the national title, perhaps no players were more crucial to this two year run of unprecedented success as these players helped set the standard for what Oregon State baseball is going to be moving forward.

“The leadership on this club is off the charts,” Casey added. “They push one another and enjoy playing with one another. To watch them mature and become leaders in their time here is really cool.”

Armed with three national titles since 2006, Oregon State is ushering themselves into college baseball’s elite and if players like Rutschman, Malone, Abel, Chamberlain, Eisert, and others continue to develop, we may very well see this group in Omaha again.