What a whirlwind the 2018 season has been for the Oregon State Football program under first year head coach Jonathan Smith.
Following the sudden-departure of former head coach Gary Andersen and non-retention interim head coach Cory Hall, the Beavers entered another full-blown rebuild under Smith.
It’s often said that the first year of a rebuild is the most painful, and 2018 was exactly that for the Beavers.
The Beavers opened their season with a 77-31 shellacking at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and following that game, you knew it could be a long season for Smith and Co.
OSU managed to defeat Southern Utah thanks to the large part to talent gap between the two teams and was only able to win just one more game after September 8th. Granted, the win over Colorado in late-October broke a 22 game road losing streak for the Beavers and they got that monkey off their back, but CU hasn’t won a game since losing to the Beavers as they recently parted ways with Mike McIntyre.
Coming into the Civil War, I liked the Beavers’ chances to upset the Ducks in Reser Stadium. The Beavers were fresh off a closer-than-expected game against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, and there seemed to be a quiet-confidence in the Beaver players and coaches entering the matchup with the Ducks.
However, the Beaver defense, which has been the achilles heel of OSU football this season, proved to be just too costly once again. Oregon’s rushing attack had their way with the Beaver defense as they racked up 392 yards on the day. CJ Verdell and Travis Dye carried the ball a combined 56 times as the Ducks knew the Beavers couldn’t stop the run. It didn’t matter whether Oregon ran left, right, off tackle, in between the tackles, or with their quarterback, OSU just didn’t have answer stopping the run.
Oregon managed to have all that success without star quarterback Justin Herbert, who was knocked out of the game with an injury just before halftime following a Doug Taumoelau sack. Even with Braxton Burmeister running the show to end the 1st half and in the 2nd, the Oregon rushing attack continued to batter away at an OSU run defense that might go down as one of the poorest in school history.
The good news for Oregon State? All eyes are on 2019.
The Beavers welcome in a host of former four-star transfers who will be eligible next season in quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, and linebackers Avery Roberts and Addison Gumbs. With those four impact players joining a young, but solid foundation, the Beavers figure to be a lot more competitive next year.
Combine that influx of transfer talent with the impending return of cornerback Jay Irvine and safety David Morris, who were injured for most or all of 2018, and a incoming recruiting class that already features seven incoming players on defense, OSU appears primed to be a much better team across the board next season.
If the Beavers could manage to add a little more size to their defensive line by further hitting the JUCO ranks, a lot could change for the OSU defense in a short amount of time. When you look at the Beaver defense this season, they were playing a lot of young players… Hamilcar Rashed, Kaleb Hayes, Isaiah Tufaga, Jeffrey Manning, Matthew Tago and Isaac Hodgins were just some of the players who were first-year starters this season, and they’ll only figure to be much better with an offseason of training and further experience.
Despite defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar fielding a defense that was worse than Kevin Clune’s statistically, I have the utmost faith that Tibesar is the right guy for the Beavers on defense. He brings a bevy of experience to the table and I think he was given a losing hand before the season started with the lack of personnel and untimely injuries.
Offensively, the Beavers figure to have a well-oiled machine on offense as the Beavers welcome back offensive stalwarts Jermar Jefferson, Isaiah Hodgins, Trevon Bradford, Artavis Pierce, and potentially Jake Luton if he’s granted a sixth season by the NCAA. While I don’t believe that Luton would overtake Gebbia as I believe it’s his job to lose, Luton returning would be key for the Beavers in terms of senior leadership and an insurance policy in the case that Gebbia can’t go the full 12 games.
It’s been a very rough past few years for those in and around the Oregon State football program, but brighter days are on the horizon for the Beavers under Jonathan Smith. Unlike previous seasons, where the Beavers would not have effort throughout a losing contest, the Beavers never quit under Smith.
As I left Reser Stadium following the loss to Oregon, 2019 is a long ways away, but Smith showed plenty in his first season to give me hope for the Beavers next season and beyond.