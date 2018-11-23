What a whirlwind the 2018 season has been for the Oregon State Football program under first year head coach Jonathan Smith.

Following the sudden-departure of former head coach Gary Andersen and non-retention interim head coach Cory Hall, the Beavers entered another full-blown rebuild under Smith.

It’s often said that the first year of a rebuild is the most painful, and 2018 was exactly that for the Beavers.

The Beavers opened their season with a 77-31 shellacking at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and following that game, you knew it could be a long season for Smith and Co.

OSU managed to defeat Southern Utah thanks to the large part to talent gap between the two teams and was only able to win just one more game after September 8th. Granted, the win over Colorado in late-October broke a 22 game road losing streak for the Beavers and they got that monkey off their back, but CU hasn’t won a game since losing to the Beavers as they recently parted ways with Mike McIntyre.

Coming into the Civil War, I liked the Beavers’ chances to upset the Ducks in Reser Stadium. The Beavers were fresh off a closer-than-expected game against the Washington Huskies in Seattle, and there seemed to be a quiet-confidence in the Beaver players and coaches entering the matchup with the Ducks.

However, the Beaver defense, which has been the achilles heel of OSU football this season, proved to be just too costly once again. Oregon’s rushing attack had their way with the Beaver defense as they racked up 392 yards on the day. CJ Verdell and Travis Dye carried the ball a combined 56 times as the Ducks knew the Beavers couldn’t stop the run. It didn’t matter whether Oregon ran left, right, off tackle, in between the tackles, or with their quarterback, OSU just didn’t have answer stopping the run.

Oregon managed to have all that success without star quarterback Justin Herbert, who was knocked out of the game with an injury just before halftime following a Doug Taumoelau sack. Even with Braxton Burmeister running the show to end the 1st half and in the 2nd, the Oregon rushing attack continued to batter away at an OSU run defense that might go down as one of the poorest in school history.

