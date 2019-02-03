BeaversEdge.com

Sio talks Oregon State visit, what's next for him
Oregon State hosted Anchorage (Alaska) Bartlett H.S. offensive guard Thomas Sio over the weekend for an official visit. The Beavers have very limited spots left to fill its 2019 recruiting class, a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news