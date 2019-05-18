Oregon State added big man Shengzhe Li on Saturday when he announced his commitment via Twitter.

At six-foot-ten, Li fills a recently opened vacancy created by the transfer of Warren Washington. Though it will be his first year with the Beavers, Li has extensive basketball history that includes stints at Santa Margarita High School and the Euroleague U18 team. Most recently, Li signed with BYU but was granted release in April.

Li marks the fifth commitment for the 2019 class, joining Jared Lucas, Gianni Hunt, Julien Franklin, and Sean Miller-Moore.

