Servite TE Jake Overman impressed following official to Corvallis
Oregon State hosted an impressive group of official visitors over the last weekend before the dead period began. Among the pack was 2020 Servite tight end Jake Overman, who the Beavers have heavily...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news