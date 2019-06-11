News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 09:01:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Servite standout Ender Aguilar to take an official visit to Oregon State

T2jxujudfftfzskrhkxx
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

The recruitment of 2020 DE/TE Ender Aguilar saw a numerous amount of Pac-12 schools join the mix throughout the month of May. In only three days, Aguilar gained offers from Arizona State, Oregon St...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}