1. Score early and often

With Washington being one of the poorer offensive teams in the Pac-12, it’s important that OSU sets the tone offensively early. The Beavers are 3rd in the Pac-12 in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage while Washington ranks near the bottom in all three categories. UW hasn’t had much luck offensively this season and the Beavers will need to take advantage of their opponents lack of offensive prowess. If the Beavers are able to get a big early lead, the Huskies most likely won’t don’t have the firepower to come back. It’s going to be a cold and rainy weekend at Goss Stadium and if the Beavers can’t get runs on the board, it could be a very tight series. OSU is 2nd in the Pac-12 in runs scored with 133 while UW stands ninth with 74 and with a disparity of that magnitude, the Beavers should be in good position.

2. Be disciplined at the plate

If Washington has a dominant strength heading into this series, it’s their ability to pitch. The Huskies have a solid rotation and a deep bullpen that’s led them to their 3-0 Pac-12 start. Despite ace Joe Demers status being in question for Friday due to an injury suffered in his last start, the Huskies still have some gunslingers on the mound. Statistically speaking they are one of the better pitching teams in the Pac-12, as they rank 5th in the Pac-12 in ERA (3.05), 3rd in opposing batting average (.214), and 4th in strikeouts (149). Washington hasn’t yet faced a team with the offensive firepower of OSU so it’s important to keep stats in perspective, but stats are still telling and they tell me Washington will be looking to make this three game series a grind it out, small ball, pitchers duel type game. The Beavers cannot fall victim to UW’s gameplan and in order for Pat Casey’s squad to fight past UW’s pitching, they’ll need disciplined, smart at-bats that result in runs and base hits.

3. Dominate on the mound

With Washington being near the bottom of the Pac-12 in most offensive categories, this weekend feels like a perfect opportunity for OSU’s starting rotation and particularly Luke Heimlich to make a statement. Heimlich, Bryce Fehmel, and Grant Gambrell have all been up and down on the mound as a unit this season and this seems like the perfect weekend for OSU to display its pitching dominance. Heimlich has yet to deliver a vintage 2017 Heimlich type performance and I’d say he’s due against a Washington team that is struggling behind the plate. Despite some very cold and possibly wet conditions on Friday night, Heimlich will get an opportunity to avenge his only loss of last season and look for him to come out looking to set down the Huskies early and often. After Heimlich, it’s going to be up to Fehmel and Gambrell to lock down the mound on Saturday and Sunday respectively and if OSU could get quality starts from all three guys, it would certainly bode well for the Beavers’ chances of a home sweep.