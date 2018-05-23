Less than one week separates the Oregon State baseball team (42-9-1, 18-8-1) from postseason play as the Beavers will look to complete their regular season resume with a series weekend victory against UCLA.

Despite a series win against USC by way of wins last Friday and Saturday, the Beavers looked flat and out of rhythm on Sunday as they were shut out 8-0. The shutout was the first for the Beavers since the 2016 campaign.

Senior outfielder Kyle Nobach noted that the Beavers didn’t really talk about the USC loss on Sunday because they know baseball can be a funny game sometimes, and the ball doesn’t always bounce your way. However, Nobach and the Beavers know their Sunday woes are becoming an issue, one they hope to address against UCLA.

“It’s baseball,” Nobach said before Tuesday’s practice. “(Kevin) Abel was throwing a heck of a game and that bunt play, he slipped and didn’t get the guy out. (USC pitcher Solomon Bates) was pretty good and we didn’t hit him. That kinda stuff happens and we know we have to be better on Sunday’s. We’re going to be better.”

In years past, OSU has had some dominant Sunday arms as exemplified by Jake Thompson last season who went 14-1. Unfortunately for the Beavers, they haven’t had that experience and consistency in 2018 on the mound.

“It would be nice to have Jake Thompson running out there and pitching, but that’s not the reality of baseball,” Casey said. “They guys have been battling for (the Sunday spot) and have shown improvement in certain areas. I thought Abel threw real well last week and his issues had nothing to do with pitching. He made a few mistakes on where he wanted to throw the baseball after fielding it and those came back to get him.”

When asked about what the Beavers need to do to back on track on Sunday’s, Nobach said that the Beavers have to match the fire that they bring to start the weekend because at this point in the season, it’s nearing win or go home time.

“We have to be ready to play every single day and come out with the fire that we do on Friday and Saturday,” Nobach said. “Just be a team together and have fun and enjoy ourselves. A lot of us are going to be going separate ways and this doesn’t last forever.”

OSU’s regular season ends this weekend as the Beavers welcome in John Savage’s UCLA Bruins (35-17, 18-9) who have been on an offensive tear in recent weeks. The Bruins have won four straight games and have outscored their opponents 52-8 in that stretch.

This weekend figures to be a great final test for the Beavers who are hoping to wrap up their regular season on high note. Nobach said that when OSU’s star pitchers are on the mound, the offense flows.

“UCLA is a great team,” Nobach said. “It’s a good test for us and it’s going to help us prepare for the regionals. We’ve got a bunch of guys rolling. Luke (Heimlich) and Bryce (Fehmel) have been absolutely incredible over the past couple weeks and that really helps our team in terms of helping our offense get going. When they go on the field and it’s a nine pitch inning for Luke or he struck out the side, it helps us offensively.”

Heimlich and Fehmel have been in some sort of groove recently as Heimlich has won his past six starts and tallied 28 strikeouts in his last two, while Fehmel was won three straight. Both Heimlich (13-1, 2.69 ERA) and Fehmel (8-1, 2.93) have created a nearly unstoppable force on the mound for the Beavers in the first two games of any given series.

Another challenge awaits OSU’s dynamic 1-2 punch this weekend as Casey calls UCLA one of the top teams in the country this season without a doubt.

“They’re one of the best teams in country. No question,” Casey said about UCLA. “They’re always really really good and they’re as good as they’ve been in a long time. In the beginning of the year, in my opinion there were three teams in the Pac-12 that could be ranked in the top 10 and basically we are. They play the game right, the defend, they pitch, and are well coached. There’s nothing about them that isn’t top notch.”

With just one week left in the regular season, all eyes are starting to peek at the postseason and as far as the Beavers are concerned, they’re in a good position heading into selection Monday. D1Baseball.com has the Beavers listed as the No. 3 National seed behind Stanford and Florida and if the Beavers claim the series against UCLA, they’d most likely land at No. 3.

Despite being a national seed, the Beavers odds of a second straight Pac-12 title are on life support as the Beavers would need to sweep UCLA and have Washington do the same to Stanford. It’s unlikely for the Beavers to repeat, but they’ve got bigger and loftier goals than a Pac-12 title.

“Obviously we want to win the Pac because it was a goal for us, but that’s not our end goal,” Nobach said. “We want to win the national championship and however we can do that, whether we win the Pac or not, that’s our goal.”

With the Beavers having an almost unrealistic winning percentage of .911 (51-5) since the start of the 2017 season, securing a national seed and locking down home field advantage until Omaha would put the Beavers in a good position to make it to the College World Series for the second straight season.

“We want to be a national seed and that’s what we’re striving for,” first baseman Zak Taylor said. “It’s a big advantage to play your regional and super regional at home if you take care of business. We’re really treating this series one game at a time, knowing that we have to be competitive.”