The Oregon State Baseball team returns to Pac-12 play this weekend as they head to the Palouse to take on Washington State. OSU and WSU are very familiar with each other as Cougars' head coach Marty Lees was at OSU for 11 years (2004-12). Lees' Cougars always seem to play a little harder against OSU, and this weekend will be no different.

Into enemy territory

Record: 14-23 overall, (6-12 Pac-12) RPI: 159 Best wins: March 29th and 30th vs ASU 8-7, 4-3 Worst losses: April 6th vs Oregon (DH) 1-2, 2-4 Stats to watch .251 batting average (9th in Pac-12) .364 slugging percentage (8th) 152 runs scored (11th) 310 hits (11th) 22 home runs (7th) 313 strikeouts (3rd) 5.00 ERA (9th) .285 opposing batter percentage (10th) 286 batters struck out (10th) .977 fielding percentage (3rd) Spin-> Washington State ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 in most statistical categories as its been a frustrating season for Marty Lees and the Cougars. With limited offensive weapons, the Cougars haven’t been able to consistently score runs and that’s led to being out of games early and often. However, the Cougars are one of the Pac-12’s best when it comes to fielding. They play very disciplined defense behind their pitchers and don’t beat themselves. The Beavers however, have been the Pac-12’s hottest offensive team as of late and will be looking to take advantage of WSU’s 5.00 ERA and .285 opposing batter percentage. PITCHER TO WATCH No. 23 Scotty Sunitsch LHP 6’2 220 SR Federal Way, Wash. 2.80 ERA, 5-1 W-L, 61 IP, 52 SO, 22 BB, .228 opposing avg HITTER TO WATCH No. 17 Blake Clanton 6’1 205 RHP/OF SR Clinton, OKLA. .336 avg, 9 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, .573 SLG, 14 BB.

Threat level (1-5)

3. While Washington State isn’t going to knock your socks off with any sort of impressive stats or next level prospects, they play the game well because they are extremely well coached. In a lot of ways, Marty Lees is trying to build what Pat Casey did in Corvallis at Washington State. Naturally, there’s always going to be a little bit of rivalry between these two as the Cougars bested the Beavers in Lees’ first season two years ago in Pullman as the Beavers dropped two of three and last season when the Cougars came to Corvallis, it took a walk off walk from Jack Anderson to best the Cougars when OSU was on its way to a historic season. With that being said, OSU should beat the Cougars, but Lees and WSU won’t make it easy.

Prediction: Oregon State sweeps WSU; Limits Cougs to 3 or less runs each game