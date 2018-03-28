Into enemy territory: Utah

Record: 4-19 overall, (1-2 Pac-12)

RPI: 238

Best win(s): March 16th 4-0 vs USC

Worst loss: Series loss Feb 16-18 vs Oral Roberts

Stats to watch

.262 batting average (7th in Pac-12)

.359 slugging percentage (7th)

.333 on base percentage (11th)

200 hits (5th)

77 RBI (7th)

4.86 ERA (9th)

.276 opposing batting average (9th)

203 hits allowed (10th)

92 walks allowed (9th)

The Spin

Often times stats don’t tell the whole story, but in the case of the Utah Utes, they paint a pretty accurate picture. Utah is off to a terrible start to the 2018 season as they only have four wins against 19 losses and their poor pitching and lack of clutch hitting is the reason why. Utah ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 in nearly every pitching and defensive category and the Beavers hitters have to be salivating at the thought of this matchup. The Utes are near the middle of the Pac-12 offensively, but have very rarely put it all together hence their four wins. This should be a great opportunity for the Beavers to take advantage of a Utah team that is not very good. Look for the Beavers to pile up the runs on a team that allows nearly five earned runs per game and then shut them down with top notch pitching.

Pitcher to watch

No. 1 Brett Brocoff

6’1 175 Freshman RHP

3.95 ERA.. 1-3 W-L... 29 SO...19 BB....241 opposing batting avg.. 27.1 IP

Hitter to watch

No. 21 DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

6’2 195 Junior OF

.375 avg... five RBI....484 SLG...seven doubles...24 hits

Threat level (1-5)

1. It’s hard to envision Utah doing much in this series. Utah is by far and away the weakest team in the Pac-12 conference, and it’s not likely they’ll turn the corner against the No. 1 team in the country. OSU’s loss to UW on Sunday will stick in the players’ minds heading into this weekend and I anticipate them having a little extra motivation to assert their dominance. Utah doesn’t have the pitching or the hitting to keep pace with the Beavers and as long as OSU takes care of business and doesn’t commit errors while getting strong starting pitching, the outcome of all three games shouldn’t be in question.

Prediction: Beavers sweep Utes; win each game by 3+ runs

With OSU going from two Saturday and one Sunday game against Washington this past weekend to the first game of the Utah series being on Thursday, it’s created a bit of a conundrum for the starting pitching rotation. Neither Luke Heimlich or Bryce Fehmel will pitch for the Beavers in the opener as they would have only had four days rest before Thursday. With those two guys throwing Friday and Saturday respectively, the spot is open on Thursday for one of OSU’s bullpen arms to shine. Grant Gambrell has struggled with control this season and it appears that Pat Casey is going to give someone else in the ‘pen a chance to earn one of the three regular starting spots. Look for someone like Sam Tweedt, Jake Mulholland, or Brandon Eisert to start on Thursday. Despite the new-look rotation, the Beavers will handle business against a bad Utah team and sweep the series.