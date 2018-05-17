Series Preview: Oregon State vs USC
The Oregon State Baseball team heads south for their final road games of the season as the Beavers invade Rod Dedeaux field looking to keep pace in the Pac-12 title and national seed pictures. For OSU (40-8-1, 16-7-1), this marks the last time they’ll have to leave the state of Oregon this season with the exception of going to Omaha.
Let’s break down the Trojans and see what sort of challenge they’ll offer the Beavers this weekend.
Into enemy territory
Record: 24-23 overall, (11-16 Pac-12)
RPI: 110
Best win(s): March 11th vs UCLA 3-2 win @ Dodgertown Classic
Worst loss(s): March 23rd-25th vs Stanford. Lost all three games by a combined 32 runs.
Stats to watch
.255 batting average (9th in Pac-12)
.359 slugging percentage (10th)
.338 on base percentage (10th)
23 home runs (10th)
5.20 ERA (9th)
2.62 opponent batting average (7th)
409 hits allowed (4th)
239 walks allowed (11th)
Spin-> In a true sense of deja vu, previewing this USC series was eerily similar to when I was previewing the Utah series. On paper, the Utes’ stats were borderline abysmal and I didn’t think the Utes stood a chance against the Beavers. Well, we all know how that turned out as the Utes took ⅔ from the Beavs. However, the Beavers and Pat Casey won’t make the same mistake twice. The Beavers perhaps underestimated the Utes on their home turf and at this point in the season with a lot more on the line, the Beavers won’t drop this matchup. The biggest and glaring stat in OSU’s favor is that USC allows the most walks in the conference and leads that category by a sizable margin. Given that the Beavers on the other hand are the Pac-12’s leader in walks, OSU has to been licking their chops in preparation for this matchup. The Beavers pride themselves on grinding out at-bats and earning walks and now their going up against a team who’s the worst in the conference at allowing walks. Additionally, USC’s ERA and batting average leads me to believe that they aren’t a complete team. The Trojans RPI is high and they have an offense and defense that are subpar. Statistically speaking, the Beavers are the odds on favorite to sweep this weekend.
Pitcher to watch
No. 32 Solomon Bates 6’2 210 RHP Victorville, Calif.
3.55 ERA, 4-3 W-L, 63.1 IP, 25 ER, 16 BB, 64 SO, .217 opposing batting avg.
Hitter to watch
No. 15 Chase Bushor 6’0 190 JR INF Solona, Calif.
.301 avg, 43 H, 9 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI, .399 SLG %
Threat level (1-5)
2. While the Trojans don’t possess the same level talent that the Beavers do, it’s worth noting that for whatever reason, the Trojans play very good against the Beavers at Dedeaux Field. Since the turn of the century, the Trojans have managed to take at least one game from the Beavers in L.A. and in some instances more than that. In 2014, when the Beavers claimed the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history, they finished the season in L.A. against the Trojans and lost ⅔ for their first Pac-12 series loss of the year. The team fell to UC Irvine in the Corvallis Regional the following weekend. The point is that, somehow USC has always managed to be a thorn in the Beavers’ side the past couple seasons and the Beavers will be looking to exercise those demons and get a sweep in the city of angels this weekend.
Prediction-> Beavers sweep Trojans; Find Sunday starter
With how locked in the Beavers are offensively (41 runs in last two games vs San Diego) it’s a tall task for anyone in the country to slow down this lineup let alone shut it down. USC doesn’t have the pitching staff to hold all nine OSU hitters down in one game and the Beavers will use that to their advantage as they sweep USC and in the process, find a new Sunday starting pitcher. It’s anyone’s guess who it will be on Sunday, but whoever it is will have a solid outing and earn the spot headed into the final weekend and the postseason.