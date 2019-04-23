BeaversEdge.com

Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State picked up commitment number four on Tuesday when small forward John Miller-Moore announced his pledge to the Beavers via twitter.

Miller-Moore has spent his last two seasons at Moberly Area Community College where he started 33 of 35 games and established himself as a top player in the NJCAA.

Throughout his time at Moberly Area, the six-foot-five, 195 pound athlete proved his versatility by impressing both on offense and defense. Averaging 18.5 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game at MACC, Miller-Moore showed he is more than ready to take his game to the next level.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“I am excited and ready to get started with my new team. I wanted to find a program that was very family-oriented, and when I got on campus they welcomed me with open arms. I got along with the team very well.

“They told me how they want to build the program with guys that have good character. They stressed to me that a good character person is important to them, leadership is important to them, and that stood out to me because I think I fit that criteria pretty well. It was a no-brainer.

“When I committed, I called coach Tinkle and he was really excited. They are all excited to have me as a part of the Beaver family. They were 100-percent in with me, so I am 100-percent in with them. I am done entirely with my recruiting and am locked in with Oregon State.

“Now that I am committed, I am going to finish up this academic year strong, stay in shape, stay in the gym, and that is pretty much it. I am just excited to get on campus in June and get started with the Beavers.”

BeaversEdge Reaction

A strong scorer around the rim, a good three-point shooter, and a lock down defender, Miller-Moore is a problem that opponents have a hard time solving. Miller-Moore will be a pleasure to coach as he is not only great on the floor but is equally congenial off of it. Sean Miller-Moore has all the tools to potentially be a massive steal for coach Tinkle and staff. He has two years to play two.

Jared Halus of Rivals.com contributed to this report.