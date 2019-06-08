PROMO: Save 50% off first year of annual subscription

Oregon State fans were excited on Thursday when they found at that their head coach Jonathan Smith was back on Twitter. Only two days after he returned, he proved himself worth the follow when he teased Beaver fans by releasing a tweet saying “Dam Right,” hinting at a possible commitment.

The teaser proved to be much more than just that after 2020 defensive end Tavis Shippen announced his commitment to the Beavers.