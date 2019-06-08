San Jacinto, California DE Tavis Shippen commits to Oregon State
Oregon State fans were excited on Thursday when they found at that their head coach Jonathan Smith was back on Twitter. Only two days after he returned, he proved himself worth the follow when he teased Beaver fans by releasing a tweet saying “Dam Right,” hinting at a possible commitment.
The teaser proved to be much more than just that after 2020 defensive end Tavis Shippen announced his commitment to the Beavers.
June 9, 2019
Aside from his talent on the field, Shippen is an impressive get for the Beavers as they had to compete against other top programs for his services. Shippen has spent the last year playing at Mount San Jacinto CC in California, and during his time there has added offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, and Oregon State.
Standing tall at six-foot-six, 250-pounds, Shippen has an ideal frame and size for a power five defensive end, and could prove to be a steal for the Beavers.