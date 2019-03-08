BeaversEdge.com

SEATTLE – Adley Rutschman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning sent the Oregon State baseball team to a 2-1 win over Minnesota Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Rutschman crushed a 2-2 pitch from Minnesota starter Max Meyer off the “Hit It Here Cafe” in right field, pushing the Beavers ahead after the Golden Gophers scored a solo run in the third. The home run was Rutschman’s sixth of the season and scored Alex McGarry, who led off the inning with an infield single.

Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers (11-1 overall), and scattered three hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings. The junior struck out six and walked three, leaving with Minnesota up 1-0. He didn’t figure in the decision, however, thanks to Rutschman’s two-run home run.

Christian Chamberlain came on in relief of Gambrell in the fifth inning and shut down the Minnesota offense, striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings. He hit two batters in the seventh but kept the Golden Gophers off the bases otherwise. He picked up the win to improve to 1-0 this season.

Meyer took the loss for Minnesota (2-9) after allowing four hits and two runs in six innings. He is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State continues action at the Seattle Baseball Showcase Saturday when taking on Indiana at 3 p.m. PT.

Radio Saturday

For fans listening to Saturday’s game via TuneIn, please search for KEJO-AM as the Beaver Sports Network link will be carrying Oregon State men’s basketball versus Washington State. And in the Corvallis/Albany region, listen at KTHH 990-AM.

Lineup Friday

Interim head coach Pat Bailey adjusted the lineup slightly on Friday. Alex McGarry batted leadoff for the first time in 2019, and was followed by Adley Rutschman, Beau Philip and Tyler Malone. Malone had been in the four-spot six times leading up to Friday, and the Beavers were 6-0 coming into the game.

Two Very Good Starts

Adley Rutschman has collected 14 hits (batting .368), six home runs, 14 RBI and 17 walks through the team’s first 12 games of 2019. Through his first 12 games in 2018, the then-sophomore had 17 hits, no home runs, 15 RBI and seven walks and was batting .447.

Errors

Minnesota tied its season high with five errors in the game. It also marked the most for an opponent versus the Beavers this season. Oregon State is 6-0 when an opponent commits two or more errors.

Back At T-Mobile

The game Friday marked the Beavers’ first at T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco Field) since the 2011 season. Oregon State was 2-1 versus Washington at then-Safeco Field from 2007-11, winning 6-4 in both 2009 and 2011. Washington defeated the Beavers, 6-2, in 2007.

Chamberlain In 2019

Sophomore Christian Chamberlain has been electric out of the bullpen this season. The lefty has not allowed a hit over 9 1/3 innings, and has struck out 14.