BeaversEdge.com

LOS ANGELES – Adley Rutschman went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs but Oregon State dropped a 9-7 decision to UCLA Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Oregon State threatened in the ninth when Beau Philip drove in the Beavers’ seventh run via a sacrifice fly. OSU then put runners on the corners with two out but UCLA’s Holden Powell earned his sixth save of the season after striking out Ryan Ober.

Oregon State is now 14-3-1 this season with a 1-2 mark in Pac-12 Conference play. The Bruins improved to 14-4 and 2-1 in league contests.

Rutschman and Alex McGarry hit back-to-back home runs in the first to put the Beavers up 2-0. Rutschman then tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, his eighth round-tripper of the season. The Bruins, however, hit a pair of home runs – by Chase Strumpf and Michael Toglia - during a three-run fifth inning to go up for good.

Rutschman made it a three-run game with an RBI single in the seventh.

McGarry’s home run was his third of the season and second in as many games.

Neither starter lasted long. Sam Tweedt went 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits and four runs before giving way to Christian Chamberlain. UCLA’s Jesse Bergin gave up four hits and three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Neither pitcher figured in the decision.

Chamberlain was charged with the loss after allowing the two-run home run to Strumpf in the fifth. He worked four innings, allowing four hits and three runs, and dropped to 2-1 on the year.

UCLA reliever Ryan Garcia improved to 1-0 after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits and two runs, striking out one with eight walks.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home for a three-game series with California that begins Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

Back-To-Back

Alex McGarry and Alex Rutschman are the first Beavers to hit back-to-back home runs this season. The last duo to do so was Rutschman and Trevor Larnach versus Minnesota in the 2018 NCAA Super Regional at Goss Stadium.

Rutschman Moving Up The RBI List

Adley Rutschman’s four RBI on the day gives him 139 for his career, which surpasses Darwin Barney (135 from 2005-07) for ninth-most at Oregon State.