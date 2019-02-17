BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Adley Rutschman hit his second home run of the season, a fourth-inning grand slam, and Nathan Burns tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pace Oregon State to a 13-1 win over Minnesota Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

Rutschman drilled a pitch from Minnesota starter Sam Thoresen over the fence in center to extend Oregon State’s lead to 7-1 in the fourth. Oregon State (3-0 overall) had scored two in the first thanks to RBIs from Tyler Malone and Andy Armstrong. Alex McGarry, who matches Rutschman for the team lead with six RBI on the year, drove in a run via an infield single right before Rutschman’s grand slam.

Burns came on in relief of Oregon State starter Sam Tweedt in the fifth. Burns held Minnesota (1-2) hitless in his first relief outing of the season, issuing just one walk while striking out four. Burns picked up the win to improve to 1-0.

Thoresen took the loss for Minnesota after allowing eight hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is 0-1.

McGarry, Rutschman, Malone, Armstrong and Preston Jones all had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with 17 overall. Rutschman scored four runs to add to his 2-for-3 day while McGarry, batting in the No. 2 spot in the order, scored three and was 2-for-3.

Next Up

Oregon State concludes its first weekend of action when the Beavers take on New Mexico Monday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Arizona).

Grand Slam

Adley Rutschman’s fourth-inning grand slam marked Oregon State’s first since Michael Gretler’s slam at Missouri State on April 13 of last season.

Tweedt On The Mound

Sam Tweedt, making his first start of the year and just third over the last two seasons, allowed six hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings. The redshirt senior walked just one and struck out four.

Sunday Versus The First Two

Oregon State’s 17-hit output eclipsed the team’s total of 15 over the first two games. The Beavers also tallied eight doubles. OSU had two over the first two games. The eight doubles are just two shy of the team’s single-game record of 10 last equaled in 2003 versus Portland.

First Career

George Mendazona, Ryan Ober and Jake Harvey all posted their first career hits on Sunday. Ober was 1-for-2 with two runs scored while Mendazona singled in his lone at bat and Harvey doubled in his. Both Mendazona and Harvey came on as pinch hitters in the eighth inning.

Click here for the game's box score