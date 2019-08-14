Roman Silva Joins Men's Basketball Program
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Tuesday the addition of Roman Silva who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program for the 2019-20 season.
Silva, a 7-foot-1, 265-pound center from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., joins a class that includes Julien Franklin, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard from Villa Park, Calif., Gianni Hunt, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Torrance, Calif., Jarod Lucas, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sean Miller-Moore, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing from Toronto, Ontario and Dearon Tucker, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Dallas, Texas.
"Roman will be a big, physical presence for us in the paint," Tinkle said. "He's a great rim protector with his size and length. We feel he's an inside threat on both ends and will give us great depth at the center position. He's a high-level student from a great family, and we are very excited to add him to our team."
Silva is eligible for the 2019-20 season and will have three years to complete two seasons.
Silva attended San Bernardino Valley College last season and was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division Co-Player of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots and shot 62.8 percent from the field, while leading the team to a 22-7 record and the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division championship.
Silva graduated from Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona, Calif., in 2016 and was named a three-star recruit by ESPN. He was selected the CIF Division 3AA Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots as a senior. Silva attended Cooper International Academy prep school in 2017-18 and averaged 25.1 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots.
He graduated from Diamond Ranch High School with a 4.5 GPA.
*** Oregon State Press Release ***