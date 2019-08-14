CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Tuesday the addition of Roman Silva who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program for the 2019-20 season.

Silva, a 7-foot-1, 265-pound center from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., joins a class that includes Julien Franklin, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard from Villa Park, Calif., Gianni Hunt, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Torrance, Calif., Jarod Lucas, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sean Miller-Moore, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing from Toronto, Ontario and Dearon Tucker, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Dallas, Texas.

"Roman will be a big, physical presence for us in the paint," Tinkle said. "He's a great rim protector with his size and length. We feel he's an inside threat on both ends and will give us great depth at the center position. He's a high-level student from a great family, and we are very excited to add him to our team."

Silva is eligible for the 2019-20 season and will have three years to complete two seasons.

Roman Silva

Silva attended San Bernardino Valley College last season and was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division Co-Player of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots and shot 62.8 percent from the field, while leading the team to a 22-7 record and the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division championship.

Silva graduated from Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona, Calif., in 2016 and was named a three-star recruit by ESPN. He was selected the CIF Division 3AA Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots as a senior. Silva attended Cooper International Academy prep school in 2017-18 and averaged 25.1 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots.

He graduated from Diamond Ranch High School with a 4.5 GPA.

OUR MISSION

Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionary Student-Athletes (Go BEAVS).

*** Oregon State Press Release ***