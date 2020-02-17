Harbor City (CA) athlete Anthony Beavers committed to Oregon in April of 2019, but recently backed off of that pledge after his main recruiter, Donte Williams left for USC to become the cornerbacks coach and contact with the Ducks started to decrease.

When the four-star Rivals250 playmaker announced that his recruitment was back open, Oregon State was one of the first schools to make a push along with USC, Arizona State, Kansas, and Arizona.

Many believe that Beavers is Southern California bound and following Williams, but according to himself, other schools, including Oregon State, will be given a chance.

“Nothing is a done deal, if it was a done deal I would already be committed,” said Beavers. “I haven’t had a recruiting process yet, so I am going to enjoy it this time.”

