Rivals Rankings Week: Texas leads the way in producing Rivals250 talent

The updated Rivals250 for the class of 2023 has been released, and many of the usual suspects known for producing elite talent are at the top again. The South continues to reign supreme with no other geographical region making the top five. Texas leads the pack with 50 prospects in the latest update. It is followed by Florida with 39 prospects, Georgia with 21 and Alabama with 20. Louisiana rounds out the top five with 17 prospects in the new Rivals250. Notably absent from the list of top producers is California, which finished fourth in 2022 and just missed the cut here. RELATED: New 2023 state rankings

1. TEXAS - 50

TJ Shanahan Jr. (Rivals.com)

2. FLORIDA - 39

The Sunshine State comes in at No. 2, and although Texas has pulled away from Florida in terms of overall prospects, it is Florida that has the most five-stars with five. Two of the five-stars are newly minted in WR Carnell Tate and DE Keon Keeley, who were both awarded their fifth star this week . While Florida only had one addition to the updated Rivals250 in WR Aidan Mizell, there were some prospects who made major upward moves. The biggest riser was Clemson WR commit Nathaniel Joseph, who made an incredible 90-spot jump. Other risers of note were Rueben Bain up 75 spots, Damon Wilson up 54 and Michigan commit Raylen Wilson up 30.

3. GEORGIA - 21

Zechariah Owens (Rivals.com)

The Peach State remains in the third spot with 21 players in the updated Rivals250. While there was little movement from the previous release, Georgia is actually down one prospect from the 22 it had in the previous rankings release. Also notable is the state does not have a single five-star at this time after finishing with two such prospects in the 2022 class. The most glaring difference in this rankings update is that there wasn't a single prospect from Georgia who improved their ranking in the latest release. The lone exception to this is Rivals250 newcomer OT Zechariah Owens, who debuts as the No. 161 recruit in the country.

4. ALABAMA - 20

Karmelo Overton

Alabama comes in at No. 4 with 20 players in the updated Rivals250, although the state continues to lack a five-star prospect, the number of recruits who made the cut is up from 19 in our previous release. The lone Rivals250 newcomer from the state is LB Karmelo Overton, who makes his debut at No. 198 overall. QB Christopher Vizzina saw his stock rocket up 83 spots and is now the No. 54 recruit in the nation.

5. LOUISIANA - 17