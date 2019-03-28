It's no secret at this point that Dallas (Texas) Duncanville wide receiver Zeriah Beason is high on the Oregon State Beavers.

OSU is one of the schools he's looking closely at, and he informed BeaversEdge.com that he will be taking an official visit to Oregon State on May 10.

Beason and his family have formed a strong relationship with the Beavers' coaching staff. He also thinks highly of Beaver wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Tyjon Lindsey, who figure to be two of OSU's top playmakers in 2019.

Rivals.com Texas analyst Sam Spiegelman wrote on Thursday morning about several prospects who attended the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas over the weekend. Beason was one of them, and Spiegelman predicts that the Beavers will land Beason.

"Beason has consistently maintained he views himself as a Pac-12 wide receiver, and it's difficult to argue with that rationale," Spiegelman wrote. "He's an exceptional pass-catcher who reels in everything thrown in his direction. Oregon State, Colorado and Arizona are the main contenders, but his cousin Marquez Beason recently signed with the Illini, who is also making a push. Still, the feeling here is that he's destined for the West Coast.

"The pick: Oregon State"

Rivals.com ranks Beason as a four-star receiver in the class of 2020. He's the No. 37 recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 54 receiver in 2020.

To read our interview with Beason from last week, click here.