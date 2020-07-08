BeaversEdge - Rising OL Isaia Glass Talks Arizona State Offer, Updates Recruitment

Queen Creek (AZ) offensive tackle Isaia Glass has been a top target of Oregon State's for a long time, but as the months have rolled on, many other Pac-12 schools have prioritized him as well. As his recruitment gets busier and the dead period continues to be extended, Glass decided to take matters into his own hands and go see some schools for himself.

“We went on a Midwest trip on our own because obviously we can’t do anything with the schools,” said Glass. “We took a flight to Iowa and visited Iowa State, then we drove to Indiana, drove to Oklahoma State and then tomorrow we will drive to Kansas State. They have all been pretty nice and it’s been good to see how the campus and the towns are.”

Seeing his options in person has always been important for Glass, who is hoping to find some clarity soon as to what the next step will be.

“I am trying to start weighing my options and going through the process of elimination,” Glass said.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!