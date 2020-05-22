PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Per a report from the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev, the Pac-12 Conference is moving forward with having a postseason conference baseball tournament starting in 2021.

"The format hasn’t been finalized. One idea under discussion features eight teams playing in a double-elimination structure with a one-game championship," Lev said.

The host site is tabbed to be the San Francisco Giants’ spring training site (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and is expected to host the tournament through the 2023 season.

"Each of the 11 baseball-playing members of the conference will continue to play 30 league games before the season-ending tournament, the winner of which would earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The start of conference play will be moved up a week."

After finishing the 2020 shortened regular season with a record of 5-9, Oregon State will be looking to get back to its winning ways as the Beavers have made the postseason 10 of the last 11 seasons.

