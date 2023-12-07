PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The rivalry series between Oregon State and Oregon will continue, at least through the 2025 season per reports from John Canzano...

The Beavers will host Oregon in a nonconference game at Reser Stadium to begin the home and home, with that expected to be September 14th.

In 2025, the Beavers will return to Autzen Stadium in September, with that date still to be determined...

The scheduling agreement keeps one of the nation's oldest rivalries alive and well despite the Beavers and Ducks playing in different conferences. The game has been played since 1894 and Oregon leads the all-time series 68-49-10...

Additionally, this matchup will certainly have a different feel to it being played in September rather than at the end of the season...



This also comes on the heels of the reports that Oregon State's 2024 schedule is nearly finalized and will feature six games against group of five opponents, five against power five opponents, and one against FCS.

Currently, the Beavers have just three games scheduled for next season, an FCS date with Idaho State, a road matchup with Boise State (not a part of MW alliance), and a home date against Purdue... The Boise State game (originally scheduled for the second weekend in September) is also expected to be moved to later in the season...