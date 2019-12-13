ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg noted that according to his sources, the Beavers' OC has turned down Herm Edwards and will remain a member of Jonathan Smith' s staff.

After being linked as a possible candidate for the Arizona State offensive coordinator position by several outlets, all signs now point to Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is staying put in Corvallis.

Source: #OregonState offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren turned down an opportunity to be #ArizonaState ’s OC. #BoiseState OC Zak Hill has spoken with ASU about its vacancy but no deal has been reached at this time. Hill could have other Pac-12 OC opportunities.

Lindgren, who just completed his second season at Oregon State, had started to draw interest nationwide as the Beavers made several significant leaps under his watch in 2019. The scoring increased from 20.7 points per game in 2018 to 31.2 in 2019, while the total offensive production was 58th nationwide.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Jake Luton was one of the most efficient passers in the country under Lindgren's tutelage, throwing for 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Additionally, receiver Isaiah Hodgins caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns while running backs Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce marked the only tandem in the conference to rank in the top-10 indviudally in rushing yards.

Rittenberg's report also backs up the notion that 2020 QB commit Ben Gulbranson had earlier this week when he spoke to BeaversEdge.com following his in-home visit with Lindgren and Smith. Gulbranson noted that when he was hosting the Beavers' OC he had no indications that he was going anywhere and was excited to start working with him in Corvallis.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for more on this story as it develops...

