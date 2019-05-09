Relationship flourishing between Blue Adams and Donovan Clark
Jonathan Smith rounded out his staff in January when the Beavers brought on Blue Adams to coach the defensive backs. He quickly got on board and began reaching out to many top targets including Sum...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news