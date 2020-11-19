BeaversEdge - Relationship Growing Between OL Mark Nabou and Oregon State

Though the recruitment process is still very new to him, Nabou seems to like the idea of staying in close proximity of his family and friends in Seattle. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard spoke with BeaversEdge and gave the latest on his recruitment and thoughts on Oregon State.

Seattle (WA) offensive lineman Mark Nabou is drawing lots of interest from the Pac-12. His most recent offer came from Oregon State, who joined UNLV, Arizona State, Nevada, and his home state team, Washington.

ON OREGON STATE: "It feels good to have an offer from Oregon State, it's close to home and more close to my family. I like how close to home it is and coach has been telling me that the academics there are very good."

ON RELATIONSHIPS: "Coach Michalczik and I have been talking lately, I would say our relationship is starting to get better. We’ve been talking more and starting to build a strong relationship."

ON RECRUITMENT OVERALL: "COVID has impacted pretty much everything now since our season has been pushed to March, but it’s all good. It helped me take care of my body and get stronger. Things have been going slow cause of the pandemic, but it gave me a chance to to get stronger and faster."