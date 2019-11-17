News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 11:54:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruits React to Oregon State's 35-34 Win Over Arizona State (UPDATING)

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

The Oregon State Beavers improved to 5-5 last night after a total team effort led the team to a senior night victory and one game closer to bowl eligibility. BeaversEdge reached out to Oregon State...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}