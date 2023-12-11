The Recruiting Rumor Mill has been cranked up as signing day is a little more than a week away and prospects are taking final visits across the country. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney:

If there is a team to watch to flip Andrews it might not be Texas A&M, which recently offered but changed coaches even though it’s less than an hour from his house, but it might be Texas. The Longhorns have invited Andrews up for a visit on this final weekend of trips and he’s considering it as the high three-star running back has been committed to Utah since late June.



Syracuse's new coaching staff - especially defensive ends coach Nick Williams, who came over from Colorado - made a big impression on Edwards over the weekend as he sees them as ambitious to rebuild the Orange into an ACC contender. His time with Williams especially stood out and could be the biggest selling point as Syracuse battles UCF and Florida State to land the three-star from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek.



After his weekend visit to Alabama, it’s going to be a “tough call” for the high three-star linebacker from Tupelo, Miss., whether to stick with his Texas A&M commitment or flip to the Aggies. Jernigan has had some good communication with the new Aggies staff but coach Nick Saban made Jernigan a priority this past weekend and he felt comfortable enough to play piano in Saban’s home during the trip. This is definitely a close one that could go either way.

After backing off his Nebraska commitment in late November, Ohio State has emerged as a front-runner in Jones’ recruitment and his weekend visit to Columbus only solidified the idea that the Buckeyes could land the four-star defensive end from Bay City, Texas. Jones loved and respected the old-school approach of position coach Larry Johnson at Ohio State and feels Johnson could prepare him for the NFL. Ohio State looks best but Jones still plans to visit USC this weekend.

The chatter is that the four-star Texas A&M quarterback commit “loved it” at Ole Miss and now there has to be some consideration about a flip to the Rebels. The Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove standout has been committed to the Aggies since February so it could be tough to leave but there has also been a coaching change there. The family has connections at Ole Miss since Anthony Maddox Sr. played with defensive coordinator Pete Golding at Delta State.

Michigan is the team to watch early in McCoy’s recruitment but the Wolverines could go a long way here since the 2026 standout from Buford, Ga., loves what’s happening in Ann Arbor. McCoy has already taken numerous visits to Auburn and Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and others are involved but Michigan has his attention so far.

After talking to another prospect who was at Auburn this past weekend with McCray, there is some serious confidence that the Tigers could flip him from Florida. McCray stopped quickly at Florida State on the way to Auburn and it looks like the main contender on a flip from the Gators although the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland four-star DT has been steadfast in his Florida pledge. According to the source, McCray’s parents loved it at Auburn and McCray has a super tight relationship with position coach Jeremy Garrett. Florida’s struggles this season might also be a concern.

After his weekend visit to Ohio State, Perich now has a decision to make on signing day: Does he stick with his Minnesota pledge or does he flip to the Buckeyes with Florida State still in the mix? In Columbus, Perich loved the staff and their energy all weekend so Ohio State has to like its position now with the four-star safety from Esko, Minn.

The high three-star cornerback from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Cardinal Newman has been committed to Indiana since early October - and he will be back in Bloomington next weekend to meet the new coaching staff - but a visit to Syracuse means a flip is a possibility. Philostin loved the vibes given off by new coach Fran Brown and his staff and the Orange are definitely a contender now.

The decision coming down for the three-star linebacker from Gaylord, Mich., is whether to stick with the Minnesota commitment he made in January or flip to Michigan State after his visit there this past weekend. Pretzlaff loved the new coaching staff in East Lansing and the message pushed that they develop players out of high school but Minnesota has been with him so long this will be one to watch down the stretch.

“Everything” stood out to Simmons during his weekend visit to South Carolina as the Gamecocks remain one of the top programs with a decision coming soon. Coastal Carolina and Louisville are the other programs within striking distance for the massive defensive tackle from Highland (Kan.) Highland CC but the Gamecocks have to like their chances.

Following Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna QB Cedrick Bailey’s reaffirmation of his NC State commitment - thus no flip to Miami - the word now is that it’s highly unlikely that Jeremiah Smith ends up with the Hurricanes. The No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class was expected back at Florida State over the weekend as it now clearly looks like a binary decision for the five-star receiver: Stick with Ohio State (which is still expected) or flip to the Seminoles.

The pitch from Florida’s coaching staff to the four-star defensive end from Brenham (Texas) Blinn CC is that he’s an “instant-impact guy” for the Gators and that they love his versatility to play every position on the defensive line. Tennessee and Georgia are right there as well for Taylor but Florida is squarely in the mix now to land his commitment as well.

There have been rumors for months that Tuggle’s commitment to Georgia could be wavering as Michigan and others made a major run at the Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood four-star receiver but the word is LSU is now trying the hardest to flip him and Tuggle will be in Baton Rouge next weekend. The Tigers are absolutely the ones to watch for the four-star receiver but Georgia has dodged these situations before.

It would not be shocking to see Tullis flip his commitment from Oregon State to Michigan State after being in East Lansing over the weekend. It was great for the three-star running back from Frisco (Texas) Memorial to see “familiar faces” again and he loves their vision for turning the Spartans into a contender again.

