BeaversEdge.com

The Beavers won big in Gill Coliseum on Saturday, as both Oregon State WBB and MBB put up 100 points on their way to big victories. Check out the game recaps from Oregon State with press conference video.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team made a triumphant return to Gill Coliseum Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers took down La Salle 100-46.

“It was fun to be back in Gill,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We got stops and made them miss a lot of shots early in the game. Once we settled in and started moving the ball, it was absolutely beautiful to watch. This team’s unselfishness was really apparent today. Overall this was a great effort, and a great crowd.”

Junior Kat Tudor led the Beavers with 24 points and nine rebounds on 8-for-14 shooting. Sophomore Taya Corosdale notched the first double-double of her career, going for 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Junior Mikayla Pivec tallied 10 points and nine boards.

Freshman Jasmine Simmons scored in double-figures for the first time in her career, going 5-for-9 to finish with 11 points. Junior Janessa Thropay rounded out five Beavers in double-figures with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and pulled down five rebounds.

Maddie Washington made her first start of the season, recording eight points and nine rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers hot 54.4 percent from the floor and held La Salle to 22.4 percent shooting. Oregon State also held a 68-22 advantage in rebounds and a 52-14 lead in points in the paint.

The game was played before a crowd of 4,016, as the Beavers have drawn over 4,000 fans for all four of their home games this season.

The Beavers got off to a strong start, going in front 14-2 at the first media break. Oregon State took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.

The Beavers continued to smother the La Salle offense in the second quarter, carrying a 30-13 advantage in to the TV timeout. OSU ended the first half on a 14-2 run to head to the break up 45-16.

Oregon State dominated the third quarter, using a 16-0 run to out-score the Explorers 30-11 in the period. The Beavers kept things rolling in the fourth to take the win by 54.

The Beavers will take a week off before facing Santa Clara Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.