BeaversEdge.com

RECAP: Oregon State men's and women's basketball wins in doubleheader
The Beavers won big in Gill Coliseum on Saturday, as both Oregon State WBB and MBB put up 100 points on their way to big victories. Check out the game recaps from Oregon State with press conference video.
DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Halt Explorers 100-46
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team made a triumphant return to Gill Coliseum Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers took down La Salle 100-46.
“It was fun to be back in Gill,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We got stops and made them miss a lot of shots early in the game. Once we settled in and started moving the ball, it was absolutely beautiful to watch. This team’s unselfishness was really apparent today. Overall this was a great effort, and a great crowd.”
Junior Kat Tudor led the Beavers with 24 points and nine rebounds on 8-for-14 shooting. Sophomore Taya Corosdale notched the first double-double of her career, going for 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Junior Mikayla Pivec tallied 10 points and nine boards.
Freshman Jasmine Simmons scored in double-figures for the first time in her career, going 5-for-9 to finish with 11 points. Junior Janessa Thropay rounded out five Beavers in double-figures with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and pulled down five rebounds.
Maddie Washington made her first start of the season, recording eight points and nine rebounds.
As a team, the Beavers hot 54.4 percent from the floor and held La Salle to 22.4 percent shooting. Oregon State also held a 68-22 advantage in rebounds and a 52-14 lead in points in the paint.
The game was played before a crowd of 4,016, as the Beavers have drawn over 4,000 fans for all four of their home games this season.
The Beavers got off to a strong start, going in front 14-2 at the first media break. Oregon State took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.
The Beavers continued to smother the La Salle offense in the second quarter, carrying a 30-13 advantage in to the TV timeout. OSU ended the first half on a 14-2 run to head to the break up 45-16.
Oregon State dominated the third quarter, using a 16-0 run to out-score the Explorers 30-11 in the period. The Beavers kept things rolling in the fourth to take the win by 54.
The Beavers will take a week off before facing Santa Clara Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
Oregon State MBB: Thompson Jr. Sets Oregon State Record In 101-77 Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 25 points, with five 3-pointers, and set a program record with 187 career 3-pointers as Oregon State defeated Missouri State 101-77 on Saturday.
Ethan Thompson added 22 points, with five 3-pointers, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Tres Tinkle had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (6-1).
Jordan Campbell scored a career-high nine points and had a steal and dunk in the final seconds that put the Beavers over 100 points.
Oregon State center Gligorije Rakocevic is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left foot, and Kylor Kelley, a junior college transfer, moved into the starting lineup.
Kelley came into Saturday averaging 3.2 blocks per game, good for fourth in the nation and tops in the Pac-12. He had four blocks on Saturday, along with two points and four rebounds.
Oregon State shot 61 percent from the field, was 16 for 28 from behind the arc, and outrebounded Missouri State 32-27. The Beavers set a school record for 3-pointers made in the game.
The Beavers used the long ball and rim defense to take an early lead.
Thompson's record-breaking 3-pointer, on an assist from his brother, came with 8:20 left in the first half and put the Beavers up 36-22. At that point, Oregon State had made 8 of 11 from behind the arc.
While the Bears had potent long-range shooting early, they shot 2 for 10 on layups in the first half.Oregon State went to the break ahead 50-35.
The Beavers went on a 9-0 surge to start the second half, and a Tinkle steal and breakaway dunk put Oregon State up 59-35 with 17 minutes remaining.
Oregon State's previous 3-point record holder was Ahmad Starks, who had 185 from 2011 to 2013.
Jarred Dixon had 31 points with six 3-pointers, and Tulio Da Sila added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-4).
The Beavers return to action on Sunday, Dec. 9 when they face Saint Louis at 12:30 p.m. PT at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.