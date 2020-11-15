BeaversEdge - Recap: Oregon State falls to Washington 27-21

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and Jaydon Grant returned a blocked punt for a touchdown but Oregon State was edged by Washington, 27-21, Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

Jefferson tallied his 12th career 100-yard effort, scoring a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first half that pulled the Beavers to within three. Oregon State (0-2 overall, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference), however, was unable to score in the second half.

Grant capitalized on a first-quarter punt block by Hamilcar Rashed Jr., becoming the first Beaver to score a touchdown off a blocked punt since Clayton York in 2011 versus Arizona.

The Huskies (1-0, 1-0) scored the game's next 17 points to go ahead by 10. OSU pulled to within three with a B.J. Baylor 4-yard TD rush early in the second quarter.

UW's Dylan Morris ran for a 1-yard score with 2:19 remaining in the quarter to give the Huskies a 24-14 lead, which shrunk just two minutes later when Jefferson scored his fourth touchdown of the season.

A 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter by UW's Peyton Henry was the only scoring of the second half.

OSU Athletics