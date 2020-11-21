BeaversEdge - Recap: Oregon State Beats Cal 31-27

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Tristan Gebbia became the 11th Pac-12 player to run, pass and catch a touchdown in the same game since 1996 and Jermar Jefferson ran for 196 yards as Oregon State won a seesaw battle over California, 31-27, Saturday at Reser Stadium.

Gebbia threw a 35-yard touchdown to Teagan Quitoriano in the first quarter and then caught an 8-yard TD pass from Tyjon Lindsey in the fourth quarter. He capped off his day with a 1-yard run at the 4:30 mark of the fourth quarter to put the Beavers ahead for good.

Jefferson, meanwhile, ran for 196 yards, his third-best single-game mark. He opened the game by rushing for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of scrimmage, just 18 seconds in. He capped off his day with a 65-yard rush that pushed OSU to the Cal 10 with less than a minute left.

That 65-yard rush came just moments after John McCartan picked up his third career interception, stalling a Cal drive that reached the Beavers' 10 before ending on a fourth-down INT.

Oregon State (1-2) jumped out to a 14-7 lead after Quitoriano's score. Cal (0-2) scored the game's next 13 points to take a 20-14 lead into halftime.

The Beavers made it a 3-point Cal lead with a 35-yard Everett Hayes field goal at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter.

Lindsey's pass to Gebbia came less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. Jake Tongues, however, gave the Golden Bears their final lead of the game at the 8:04 mark thanks to a 2-yard TD reception from Chase Garbers.

California totaled 439 yards of total offense but managed just 122 in the second half after tallying 317 in the first. The OSU defense, which was led by Avery Roberts and Omar Speights, who each had 10 tackles, finished with nine tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Beavers have tallied 23 combined TFLs in their last two wins over Cal.

Oregon State hosts Oregon Friday at Reser Stadium in-game that starts at 4 p.m. PT. It will air live on ESPN. The Oregon State-Oregon rivalry series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, Spirit Mountain Casino, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers, and First Interstate Bank.

Oregon State Athletics