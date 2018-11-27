REACTION: Slaughter's take on Blount's transfer from Oregon State
Oregon State quarterback Conor Blount announced on Monday that he would be transferring from the Beavers' football program. For the initial story on his transfer, click here.
BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down his thoughts on Blount's transfer and what OSU has left on the quarterback depth chart.
Brenden’s reaction to Blount’s transfer
While the timeliness of the decision somewhat surprised me, I’m not at all surprised that Conor Blount decided to transfer. With Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia expected to be the starter next season and senior Jake Luton pursuing a sixth season of eligibility, the writing on the wall led to his departure.
Over the past three seasons, it was an absolute pleasure to watch Blount grow from a relatively unknown walk-on QB from Waukesha, Wisconsin into a Pac-12 starting quarterback this season. I always appreciated his positive mindset whenever he met the media and I have no doubt that he’ll find a good landing spot.
