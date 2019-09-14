Reaction: Oregon State wins its first game of the 2019 season
The Oregon State football team is victorious once again! BeaversEdge.com recaps all the best video and social media reaction to the Beavers' 45-7 win over Cal Poly.
Proud of our guys and appreciate our fans. Great Team Win!— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) September 14, 2019
.@BeaverFootball fans, relive all 4️⃣ of Jake Luton's touchdown passes from today's victory.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 14, 2019
Final stats of a 45-7 win for @BeaverFootball, presented by @DriveToyota #GoBeavs! pic.twitter.com/RMBadrQDkn— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) September 14, 2019
OSU, our hats are off to you! #BTD pic.twitter.com/eVxl6o2w5u— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 14, 2019
BEAVS WIN, 45-7! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/p3kKWsNUIh— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 14, 2019
I’m right here boss! @RandyMoss https://t.co/Do50ZxH9kE— Champ (@mwachamp) September 14, 2019
#SCTop10 anyone? Champ Flemings with an incredible catch for his first career score.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) September 14, 2019
Everyone, meet @mwachamp.— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 14, 2019
In a game full of great plays, this was my favorite. Champ is 5'5" 140. Don't ever let anyone tell you you are too small to chase your dreams #GoChamp #GoBeavs https://t.co/9LnICH3c2s— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) September 14, 2019
Only 5’5 WR Champ Flemings with the Moss & Touchdown!#OregonState #Beavers #CollegeFootball #LackOfWorries 🎈pic.twitter.com/wSmNbT8XaJ— Athletes & Sports 🎈 (@LowLifeATH) September 14, 2019
A couple of pros! @RutschmanAdley and @trailblazers @zcollins_33 #GoBeavs #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0HHajQmYxu— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) September 14, 2019