Rivals250 wide receiver Ketron Jackson is one of the best high school prospects in the Lone Star State with an impressive offer sheet. At one point, the four-star prospect was leaning toward Alabama and spoke glowingly of LSU, but the tides have shifted in favor of several other teams in the SEC and within the state.

Jackson has since named Arkansas as his leader, but that came before an offer from Texas arrived. TCU, Texas A&M, SMU and Texas Tech are all in-state schools who have offered. That was all before the onset of the CoVid-19 pandemic. Until then, we rank the top contenders for Jackson.

1. ARKANSAS

The Hogs are putting all their chips in the center of the table in hopes of landing Jackson out of the Lone Star State. He publicly declared Arkansas as his top school, which is a testament to his visits to The Hill and his relationships with Justin Stepp and new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Jackson raved about his time in Fayetteville, Ark., earlier this spring and has been virtually conferencing with the staff and checking out the new facilities. Jackson could make a decision as early as this summer and right now, the Razorbacks remain the team trending. Their biggest test will be holding off the in-state schools when visits resume.

2. TEXAS

Texas extended an offer soon after Jackson made the unofficial visit to Arkansas and declaring the Razorbacks as the leader. Since then, Tom Herman has continued to court the four-star wide receiver and is playing a critical role in his recruitment. Once the pandemic subsides, Jackson says his first trip will be to The Forty Acres as Herman promised him "the best trip" he's ever been on. In other words, there's a lot to be sorted out on this front before a decision is in place. It's also worth pointing out that wide receiver remains a position of need in Texas' 2021 class.

3. TCU

Coach Malcolm Kelly has been a fantastic recruiter for TCU in recent years and played a huge role in the Horned Frogs poaching Rivals100 wideout Quentin Johnston away from the Longhorns close to Signing Day last year. Kelly is making a concerted effort to follow suit with Jackson, a local product that is likely to visit whenever quarantine is over. Jackson recently praised Kelly for his recruiting efforts during these stay-at-home orders and TCU offers that hometown feel. All eyes are on the Horned Frogs gaining steam at the moment.

4. TEXAS A&M

Jackson was involved in the online Madden tournament that the Texas A&M coaches participated in at the beginning of the CoVid-19-inflicted stay-at-home order and the Aggies coaching staff has quietly kept the team involved in the hunt for Jackson. Texas A&M offered Jackson last year and he was finally able to make it down to College Station for an unofficial visit at the beginning of the spring. Jackson has spoken very highly of Jimbo Fisher's offense and their success in recruiting quality quarterbacks. The Aggies have some ground to make up, but don't count them out just yet.

5. THE FIELD