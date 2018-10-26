Tim Tibesar on OSU’s lack of quarterback pressure

“The biggest thing is that we have to get in third and long situations on defense so we can pressure them. We haven’t had a lot of third and long situations. The film study that we did during the bye week, we learned that the more we pressured and the more we blitzed, the more we gave up big plays. It’s a double-edged sword. It starts with first down and you have to get ahead in the chains by holding them to three yards or less, managing second down, and then you can do all sorts of stuff on third and long. From what we’ve learned, bringing more pressure has hurt us more than helped us.”

Tibesar on how he thought Isaiah Dunn and Jeromy Reichner played back from injury against Cal

“It’s been a while since Nevada for Isaiah, but at least he was able to get through fall camp. He played a bunch of snaps for us against Cal. Jeromy was still a little bit sore and you could tell he still had some rust, but hopefully coming back for a second game, he’ll be able to be more comfortable and shake more of the rust off.”

Isaiah Tufaga on his a true-freshman season

“The first half of the season was pretty tough for me, especially transitioning from high school to college in terms of the speed and the knowledge of the game. As those games went on, everything got a little easier and the game got slower. The concepts of knowing the offenses got easier for me and now I feel really comfortable on defense.”

Tufaga on Colorado’s offense

“They’ve got a strong run game and (Steven) Montez is a veteran quarterback who knows what to do with the ball. At the same time, our job every game is to stop the run. We know they’re going to come after us in the run game after seeing our last few games.”

Jeromy Reichner on his return to the field

“Things were moving pretty fast. I’ve got to get my reaction time back and stuff like that, but, it was good to play again and be in the environment. Now I want to get back to the level that I used to be at.”

Kalani Vakameilalo on the Beaver defense playing for pride

“The seniors especially have pride to play for in these last five games. We are going to give it the best we can for Beaver nation and for ourselves in our last year.”

