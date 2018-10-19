Jim Michalczik on how he evaluates the offensive line after six games and the bye

“We’ve made some good strides and I’m happy with that. The bye week is nice because we were able to self-scout and go through everything… What are we doing well and what do we need to work on. While I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, we’re not where we need to be yet, especially in our pass protection and fundamentals.

Michalczik on the challenges Cal presents

“They’re a very well coached team and they’re very multiple with how they bring pressure in terms of odd and even fronts. You can get real confused real quick and we’re trying to simplify things for our guys so they can play fast without hesitation.”

Jaydon Grant on the Cal offense

“Cal runs a lot of things on offense and you see them in a bunch of different formations. They have a couple different quarterbacks that they use and so we’re focused on what we can do best to prepare for them this weekend.”

Grant on the Beavers’ continued efforts to force turnovers

“It’s something that we’ve been working on the entire season but it just hasn’t translated. If we keep working on it this week and throughout the season, turnovers will end up in our favor.”

Conor Blount on the mindset of fourth down conversions

“Obviously coach Smith wants to go for it on fourth down and that really helps with our confidence as an offense. Especially if you get into a third and long and you don’t have to get it all. You can get half and know that you’re gonna get a play call to try and get that medium range. It shows aggressiveness and we’ve been really successful with it. It shows that he wants touchdowns and not field goals and seven is always better than three, so we’ll take our touchdowns when we can get them.”

Blount on Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce as a 1-2 punch

“Obviously Jermar has put up crazy numbers, but I believe that AP is every bit as capable. Those two guys feed off each other, so when they’re rotating, that’s when they’re at their best because when one guy makes a big run, now the next guy is hungry. Both of those backs are two of the best in this league.”

Grant on the Beavers improvement from week one till now

“Like coach Smith always says, ‘We’re doing the right thing to prepare.' Everything we’re doing leading up to the games is right and there’s times in games where we look like a solid football team. It’s just a matter going out there and playing a full game and competing for 60 minutes.”