Isaiah Hodgins on his chemistry with Jake Luton

“We’ve spent a lot of time after practices and have good conversations during practice as well. Every time he’s been healthy after practice we’re working on fade routes, slants, and everything just to make sure our timing is right.”

Hodgins on the importance of ending the 22 game road losing streak

“That game was huge for our confidence because we figured out how to win as a team. I feel like in games this season and even last season, we’ve been close at halftime, close in the third, close in the fourth, but we couldn’t finish because we didn’t figure out how to win. This was big because we finally played as a full team and figured out how to win on the road with the odds against us. Now that we know how to win, we have to take this momentum and take it into the rest of the schedule.”

Jermar Jefferson on the Colorado experience

“I’ve never been apart of a comeback like that… It would be No. 1 on my list for sure. It was a such a cool experience… I knew we had to keep fighting and I knew that we were going to comeback because I believe in this team.”

Shemar Smith on the Beavers improved defensive effort against CU

“Honestly, getting defensive stops and making open-field, one on one tackles. That has been our problem all year but we were able to execute against Colorado. It starts in practice and we’ve been working on tackling drills all the time to make progress and get better as the season goes on.”

Jefferson on playing his hometown team in USC

“There’s definitely more motivation because I’ve always wanted to play them since I was a little kid. I also get to play against a couple guys I know so it’s going to be really fun.”

Hodgins on USC

“It’s a huge week for us… I grew up a huge USC fan and I loved the Trojans. USC is a very important week for me and I take it a little more seriously. Obviously every week is important, but I always have a chip on my shoulder and an edge when I face them. I’m looking forward to the matchups because they have great corners and a lot of talent on defense.”

Trent Bray on the play of the linebackers

“We’ve played well in spurts. We have moments in games where we play really well, but the key is to play well the whole game. Colorado was a great example… you’ve got one half where it’s totally dominated by us and one half that was totally dominated by them. Consistency… play in and play out… that’s the key.”

Smith on the Beavers defending Reser Stadium after the loss the Cal

“That’s definitely our mindset. We have momentum from the last game and we’re not worried about getting pushed around. We’re looking forward to it.”