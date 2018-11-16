Jesiah Irish on playing while redshirting

“It’s really valuable to get the experience. Some of the guys that redshirted last year didn’t get this opportunity that I know they would have loved to have. It helps my confidence going into next season knowing that I get to experience what it’s like to play and travel with the team.”

Irish on returning to Seattle to play his hometown team

“It’s pretty cool to go back knowing that I grew up 10-15 minutes away from the stadium. I would always go to their games when I was younger. It will be a cool experience for me going back with my team to hopefully pull out a win.”

Greg Burns on the matchup problems Stanford’s height caused in the secondary

“Stanford is its own entity and unique style with the use of the tight ends. We’re not going to see something to that nature. Obviously, there will always be guys that are taller than us, but for the most part, we can compete. Stanford was taller and thicker and that’s where the issue came in. Longer defensive backs will certainly help in the future.”

Burns on what he’s liked from the secondary

“There’s a lot of versatility in the group. We’ve got guys that have to play corner, nickel, safety, left side, right side, and so that’s made us more versatile. As an entire group, they just keep fighting and don’t get too high or too low.”

Burns on Kaleb Hayes and Isaiah Dunn

“The expectation is that everyone is going to improve, but those two guys in particular, really have. Dunn carries himself like a true professional in every way. Kaleb is a little younger and is still learning the position, so a lot of the position is still new. Dunn on the other hand, is fine tuning his game.”

Dunn on how he’s feeling health wise

“I’m getting closer to 100 percent and I feel like I’m getting better and more comfortable on the field each week. It was a bit of an adjustment coming back… I don’t play cautious, but I know there are certain things that I have to rely more on my technique at this point in the season.”

Elu Aydon on the OSU defensive line

“I feel like we’re starting to find a groove as a defensive line. The line is starting to come together as a group and we’ve come a long way from where we were to start the season. We have a really young group, but coach Legi (Suiaunoa) and (defensive quality analyst) David Lose kept us on track and together. Everyday we’re working on the fine details and our craft trying to get better and it’s something that I take pride in because I know how far we’ve come.”