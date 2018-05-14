BeaversEdge.com

The recruitment of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis has picked up fast. He sits at nine scholarship offers with five offers coming in the past week.

"A month ago, I didn't really have any offers," Slovis said. "Now I have two Power Five offers. It's been a bit of a whirlwind."

Slovis' first P5 offer came from N.C. State on Friday.

"It was really awesome," the 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer said. "I feel like it's a really good fit for me. Offensively, it's similar to a lot of the stuff we do. It was really exciting to see a Power Five school have a lot of interest in me and have a really good fit for me."

His second P5 offer came from Oregon State on Sunday night. Beavers' offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren dished out the offer.

"It was really exciting to have my first Pac-12 offer," Slovis said. "Those schools are a lot closer to home. They have a new coaching staff, so it's really exciting. I'm not that familiar with Oregon State, but we talked with an unofficial or even official in the future. I'm looking forward to know them better and hopefully get on campus at some point."