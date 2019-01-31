BeaversEdge.com

Palo Alto (Calif.) quarterback Jackson Chryst landed an offer from Massachusetts in December and also earned an offer from San Diego back in June.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder decided to go with a preferred walk-on offer from Oregon State rather than scholarship offers from smaller schools, Chryst announced on Wednesday night.

"I ultimately wanted to go to a place where I was wanted, and I wanted to go to the place that was full of good people," Chryst said. "And when I visited with Oregon State, I really felt that Coach Smith and all of the coaches I met with were building a program the right way, and it was clear to me that the program was full of good people."

Chryst put it candidly -- his family's financial situation allows Chryst to walk on at a school, and he believes his talent will prevail at the Power Five conference level.

"Some people call me a pocket passer, some say I’m a dual threat," Chryst said. "Honestly, I couldn't care less. I just want to go out there and compete and be the best possible player I can."

It's safe to say that football is a big part of the Chryst family.

Chryst's brother, Keller, played quarterback for Stanford from 2014-2017 before transferring to Tennessee to play his final season in 2018. He's the son of George Patrick "Geep" Chryst, who has over 20 years of NFL head coaching experience, and he's the nephew of current Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, who coached Beavers' head coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.

"When I visited OSU, me and my parents met with Coach Smith, and it was evident that he was a good guy and my uncle was very complimentary of him," said Chryst. "My dad and him go way back so conversation flowed naturally."

As a senior, Chryst threw for 2,862 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing four eight additional scores.

He is the lone high school quarterback pledge -- walk on or scholarship -- for the Beavers in the 2019 class.