BeaversEdge.com

Just a few days after finishing his redshirt sophomore season at Oregon State, quarterback Conor Blount posted on Twitter about his decision to transfer from the program.

"I am announcing that I will be leaving the Oregon State Football program," Blount said in his statement. "Throughout my past few years here it has been filled with many different challenges on and off the field. I have grown so much as a person and I'm grateful for that more than anything."

The Waukesha, Wis. native came to Oregon State as a walk-on but was put on scholarship as a freshman. He played in four games in 2016 before suffering a knee injury against Utah. Blount redshirted in 2017 and battled for the starting quarterback job in 2018.

He lost the job coming out of fall camp, but later grabbed the job back when Jake Luton was injured. Both quarterbacks battled injuries throughout the season, but Luton eventually grabbed complete hold of the job after the win against Colorado.

"This past year has been the most difficult thing I've had to go through," added Blount. "This decision is by no means an easy one and has been something that has weighed heavily on my mind for awhile now."

For the 2019 season, Blount was expected to battle with Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia.

Blount, who started six games and played in nine this season, threw for 1,117 yards, seven touchdowns, and two touchdowns.

Blount added in his statement that he's already been granted his release from Oregon State.