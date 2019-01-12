BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter interviewed Oregon State football signee Ryan Franke to discuss his journey to becoming a Beaver, what Jonathan Smith and linebackers coach Trent Bray sold him on, and his relationship with fellow Beavers' signee Michael Erhart and how excited they are to play together.

Q (Brenden Slaughter): How excited are you to be a part of Oregon State Football and the rebuilding process under Jonathan Smith? What led to you wanting to be a Beaver and how are excited are you to get to Corvallis?

A: (Ryan Franke): "I'm very excited to get up to Oregon State and Corvallis. I'm kind of sad I didn't enroll early because I'm ready to get up there and get to work for Coach Smith and the rest of the staff. I'm excited for what they have planned and what I'm going to be able to contribute. Coach Smith sold me on wanting to get things back to the way things were when he was playing here. We have the right coaches and right players here, but he said he needed time to build the foundation so that we can get back to where this program once was."

Q: Coach Smith highlighted your physicality in terms of being able to play in the trenches and bang with offensive lineman as an outside linebacker… Is being physical your M.O. and is it something you seek on a given play?

A: "I like to be fast and physical because they're both important to playing outside linebacker. I value my speed and my physicality and I have confidence in both. I think both of those will help me transition to outside-linebacker very well.

Q: Over the years, defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar has had very physical and athletic outside linebackers during his time as a linebackers coach, how do you feel that his coaching is going to help you become a more polished outside linebacker.

A: "He showed me film on the players he's coached before... he's got a lot of players that he's coached that are now in the NFL or other pro leagues like TJ Watt. He showed me their film and how he coached them. He has a very good coaching background and has been to a lot of good colleges and coached a lot of very good athletes. I'm really looking forward to being coached by him."

Q: Talk about your relationship with fellow linebacker signee Michael Erhart… You guys had the opportunity to play against each other in high school, how exciting is it going to be teammates working side-by-side to rebuild Oregon State’s defense?

A: "It's going to be a lot of fun. We played with each other in pop warner, 8th grade and we ended up going to the same high school with some other guys kids from our youth football team that are also going D1. (Erhart) transferred and we got to play against each other these past few years. It's pretty cool to both of us that we'll be able to play on the same team in college."

Q: When you’re not playing football, you are...?

A: "Training and getting good grades are pretty much my main focus right now... But for fun, I love to go fishing, play golf, and sometimes play video games. (Erhart) and I fish for bass quite a bit in the spring and summer. It's funny because we always have competitions to see who can catch more fish and I'd say it's usually pretty even. There's a lot of rivers and lakes in the Corvallis area that we're excited to try out."